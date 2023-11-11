A lot of that stuff saved Temple from nearly blowing a 17-point second half lead and helped the Owls preserve a 75-68 win over Navy Friday night at Alumni Hall in the second game of the Veterans Classic.

Two games into Adam Fisher ’s tenure as Temple’s head men’s basketball coach, that seems to be an early strength for the Owls. They have been playing with effort, diving for loose balls, communicating on defense, and working harder for offensive rebounds to extend possessions.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – One of the worries when starting a season with a new head coach is how the team will mesh together.

The Owls outrebounded the Midshipmen, 38-35, grabbed 12 offensive boards and scored 16 second-chance points. They also swiped eight steals and committed just eight turnovers as opposed to 14 for Navy, which dropped to 0-2 with the loss.

With less than five minutes remaining in the first half, forward Steve Settle dove for a loose ball in front of the Temple bench that inevitably went out of bounds.

The entirety of the Owls’ bench was there to pick him up and cheer him on, including Fisher, who ran over from the other side of the bench.

“That picture is going to get printed and put in our office,” Fisher said. “That’s what it’s about. Our thing is about 14 guys. That’s what we believe. We always say ‘T over me,’ and if we have 14 guys believing in what we’re doing, this team could be really special.”

Settle, the 6-foot-10 Howard transfer, wasn’t as much of a factor offensively for Temple, as was the case in the season opener Monday against Maryland Eastern Shore. But he once again contributed in other ways, grabbing six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in a team-high 37 minutes to go with his nine points.

A big part of why Temple has meshed quickly under Fisher has been the early play of guards Hysier Miller and Jahlil White, who led the Owls Friday night with 18 points apiece. White’s 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive end, helped net him his second straight double-double. Miller knocked down three three-pointers on an otherwise inconsistent shooting night (6 of 15 from the floor) and converted two late free throws inside the game’s last 30 seconds to help preserve Temple’s lead, as did guard Matteo Picarelli, who added 17 points with four threes and 5 of 6 shooting from the free-throw line.

Temple started the game trading makes and misses with Navy, but a Miller layup at the 13-minute mark sparked a 10-3 run and woke the Owls’ offense up for the half.

Temple carried that momentum throughout the first half, made seven of its 19 three-point attempts, and took a 41-26 lead into the locker room at the half.

The second half was a different story.

After playing the majority of the first half in zone defense, Navy coach Ed DeChellis, who had Fisher on his staff as a student manager during his head coaching tenure at Penn State, came out of halftime playing in man to try to apply more pressure to Temple’s offense.

Navy continued to claw its way back into the matchup, and a 12-2 run midway through the second half cut the Owls’ lead to six points.

“First of all, Coach DeChellis is one of the best coaches in the country,” Fisher said. “They were in zone a lot, and next thing you know, they come out in man. They picked up the pressure, they did some really good things. We’ve talked about it all the time. We’ve got to not be a feel-good team. When shots aren’t falling, we got to get them on the defensive end.”

Temple went 11 of 16 from the foul line in the second half and allowed Navy to shave the Owls’ lead all the way down to three points when Settle turned the ball over along the baseline and attempted a pass that ended up in the hands of Donovan Draper, who scored on a layup to make it a 71-68 ballgame with just 31 seconds left.

But Miller and Picarelli knocked down their free throws from there and helped Temple grab a 2-0 start to the season for the first time since 2019.

"We have a drill called red zone that's about being situational,” Miller said about the end-of-game resiliency. “That prepared us. We got really connected over the summer. Credit to Steve Settle; he really kept us together."

Miller and White combined for 20 of the Owls' 41 first-half points. Both players were able to penetrate Navy’s zone and get to the rim, and White has played with some renewed confidence through the season’s first two games that didn’t always appear to be there last season.

“He just is relentless,” Fisher said about White’s performance. “Same thing on the glass. He’s making great reads, he’s picking the right spots, so just really happy. He’s doing the right things, and I think that shows that he’s trusting his teammates.”

The Midshipmen had 13 different players touch the floor, nine of which scored. Only guard Austin Benigni reached double digits with 13 points, but Navy’s bench outscored Temple’s, 38-8.

Bench guards struggle on offense

Jordan Riley made his Temple debut Friday against the Midshipmen after missing the season opener with a hamstring issue. Riley had his struggles at times getting into foul trouble early, but his athletic ability showed on the defensive end.

The Georgetown transfer finished with four points on 2 of 4 shooting from the field, including a putback layup, in 13 minutes.

After having 14 points in collegiate debut Monday, freshman guard Zion Stanford had just four points and shot 1 of 6 from the field and played just four minutes in the second half.

Aside from one contested jumper, Stanford’s shot selection was fine. They just weren’t falling.

"He's a freshman. Everything's a learning curve,” Fisher said. “We just want to teach. There are some defensive things we talk about. He maybe settled a little, but he's the only freshman on the team. That's hard."

Up next

Temple will take on Drexel at the Daskalakis Athletic Center Tuesday night for the Owls' first Big 5 matchup. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.