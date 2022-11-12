It had been almost 10 years since Temple last rejoiced in a win over Villanova, so it was perhaps only fitting that the celebration that ended that forgettable streak would be a unique one.

The Owls were oh so close to seeing the game clock turn to zeroes, and at one point, it had. So several hundred of the more than 8,600 fans at the Liacouras Center stormed the court and started the party prematurely, only to be told by the public address announcer that they had to leave the floor because the game wasn’t over yet.

Not a problem. What’s a few more minutes when you’ve been waiting for close to a decade?

After Damian Dunn’s two free throws provided the game-winning points with 1.1 seconds to go, a desperation inbounds pass from Villanova’s Chris Arcidiacono landed in the arms of Temple’s Zach Hicks, prompting the first court-storming.

But the anxious fans had to retreat to the perimeter of the hardwood floor because Hicks had been fouled by Villanova forward Eric Dixon, so they watched Hicks calmly sink two free throws before they could return to the court and tie a bow on Temple’s 68-64 win over No. 16 Villanova.

“I can’t put it into words, because you watch it as a kid, but you never experience it happening,” Temple guard Khalif Battle, who scored 21 points off the bench, said of the court-storming celebration. “But Temple was one of the big-time programs, so we’re just trying to bring it back to that. This was a big deal. It’s fun, and it felt like a big party out there.”

Friday night’s win was a big deal for the Owls (1-1) in more than one way. It helped erase the disappointment of Monday’s season-opening loss to Wagner, and it breathed new life into a program with NCAA Tournament aspirations that had been dominated by its Big 5 rival for quite some time.

COVID concerns put the Temple-Villanova series on hold over the last two seasons, and the Wildcats had won the previous seven games by an average of 18 points and been nationally-ranked in all of those wins, including three straight over the Owls as the No. 1 team in the nation in the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. Only the 2018 game, a 69-59 Villanova win, could be considered close. The rest were not.

Friday night, Temple came out on top thanks to players like Battle, Dunn and his game-high 22 points, and forward Jamille Reynolds, who posted the first double-double of his career with 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

The Owls’ defensive gameplan was aimed at keeping the Wildcats (1-1) off the three-point line, and Villanova shot just 2 of 7 from beyond the arc Friday night. The Wildcats did get 38 points in the paint and 18 from forward Eric Dixon and a team-high 19 from guard Caleb Daniels.

The energy in the building and Temple’s effort on the floor were a far cry from the clunker of a 76-73 overtime loss the Owls offered up Monday, but McKie said he expected his team to bounce back and play well Friday.

“It didn’t come to me as no surprise,” McKie said, “but we’ve got to continue to be mature, and we’ve got to continue to be consistent with our habits and our approach, and how we approach our day-to-day practice and weight room and everything else that involves basketball and winning.”

The final moments

In a game that featured 12 lead changes over the last 10 minutes, Dunn came up big inside the game’s final minute. After Jordan Longino pushed Villanova ahead by two with 58 seconds left on a three-pointer that followed a Daniels miss, Dunn tied the game at 64-64 on a pair of free throws 13 seconds later.

On the ensuing Wildcats possession, Dunn got switched over to Daniels, who had been guarded for most of the night by Jahlil White. Dunn fell as Daniels made a move to the basket and had a good look at what would have been a go-ahead bucket, but he missed short, and Temple forward Kur Jongkuch brought in the rebound to set up the Owls’ game-winning possession.

“I fell, saw the ball bounce off the front of the rim, and I just started thanking God in my head,” Dunn said. “I’m glad he missed.”

Jongkuch corralled Daniels’ miss with 24 seconds left, and as the Owls brought the ball back up the floor, McKie elected not to call a timeout to set up a play and get Reynolds back into the game. He said he didn’t want Villanova to have time to make changes and make adjustments.

“I just get a little scared sometimes when you’ve got to take the ball out,” McKie said. “Especially with college players, you add an extra level of pressure for them. I feel really comfortable having the ball in Dame’s hands at the top of the circle and for him to go make a play. And at worst, we get a shot up and there’s no time left.”

With around five seconds left, Dunn started making a move toward the basket, put up a shot and drew a foul from Villanova’s Brandon Slater before he hit the game-winning foul shots with 1.1 seconds remaining.

“The play,” Battle said, “was to give Damian Dunn the ball and get out of the way.”

It worked.

Staying composed

Temple didn’t win Friday night without weathering some responses from Villanova, which was without two injured players in guard Justin Moore and McDonald’s All-American freshman forward Cam Whitmore.

Reynolds, a 6-foot-11, 280-pound UCF transfer, scored Temple’s first six points and posted eight points and seven rebounds in the first half as the Owls built a 28-15 lead. But the Wildcats used an 11-3 run to close out the first half and trailed by 34-29 at halftime.

And after a Dunn second-half bucket gave Temple a 45-37 advantage with a little less than 14 minutes to play, Slater posterized Jongkuch on a drive and dunk. It ignited a 10-0 Villanova run that eventually gave way to the Wildcats’ first lead of the night at 47-45 with 10:41 to go. Battle answered almost a minute later with a three-point play that put Temple back up by one and set off the string of late lead changes.

Stat stuff

Temple won despite shooting 5 of 23 from three-point range and committing 15 turnovers. The Owls scored 16 points on fast breaks while the Wildcats scored none, and Temple’s bench – with the help of Battle’s 21 points – outscored Villanova’s by 23-5. … Sophomore forward Zach Hicks has hit just 2 of his first 17 shots to start the season, including Friday night’s 1-for-9 shooting spell that saw him miss all four of his three-point attempts. “He started this way last year,” McKie said of Hicks. “I don’t worry about him. You just tell him to keep taking those shots. He’ll make them. He spends enough time in the gym. I had to get him out of the gym earlier today. He spends too much coming in here and shooting and sometimes it can be too much. So we’ve got to get him back on his routine. He’ll be fine. I have no problems worrying about him making shots.”

Dezonie still waiting on Temple debut

After missing Monday’s game with an injury, Vanderbilt transfer Shane Dezonie was available to play Friday night, but McKie opted to keep him on the bench.

“My plan was to get him in tonight for some minutes, but just with the flow of the game and how the game was going,” McKie said, “I didn’t want to kind of throw him into his atmosphere with this being his first game.”

Up next

Temple will host Vanderbilt at the Liacouras Center Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The Commodores are 0-2, having lost to Memphis Monday and Southern Miss Friday night.