OwlScoop - Temple outmuscled by Houston in conference loss

As Aaron McKie’s new look Temple team opened up American Athletic Conference play Tuesday night in Houston, the young squad was dealt a dose of reality.

In a season where the Owls have struggled to see the floor, only playing their second matchup of the season, the team was blown out of the Fertita Center by No. 6 Houston, 76-50.

Tuesday’s game was a daunting challenge for the Owls, as much of the roster hasn’t experienced the likes of the American Athletic Conference just yet. It was a tall task for Temple against a well-coached Houston team that has a lot of experience.

Temple’s inexperience started to show during Houston’s first made 3-pointer of the game. Freshman point guard Jeremiah Williams came off Houston guard Quentin Grimes, who knocked one down from beyond the arc to start the scoring for the Cougars. Grimes finished the game with 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor and 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

The Owls second-year head coach indicated postgame that “plays like that can set the tone.”

And, it did.

“They just felt good about themselves on the offensive side,” McKie added. “Second half, they just attacked the paint against us and they got some pretty good guys who can score the ball offensively. ... That’s the game against these guys, really, is keeping them out of the paint, keeping them off the free-throw line, and keeping them off the offensive glass.

The Owls did none of those things. Houston outscored Temple 30-14 in the paint, while also outscoring them by 17-4 on second-chance points.

Even without Caleb Mills, the conference’s preseason player of the year, the Cougars cruised to their first conference win of the season. They played a brand of physical basketball for which the Owls had no answer. Damian Dunn, who went to the charity stripe 13 times in Temple’s 72-60 win over NJIT in Saturday's season opener, had trouble doing the same against Houston. The redshirt freshman learned the hard way that he couldn’t easily draw contact against one of the better defensive teams in the country.

Dunn didn’t register a made field goal on the night, as he was locked up by Grimes and DeJon Jarreau. It was a frustrating night for Dunn, who committed five personal fouls and also received a technical for jawing with Houston forward J’Wan Roberts. He also was responsible for six of the team’s 19 turnovers, as the Owls played a rather sloppy game on both ends of the floor.

For Dunn’s backcourt counterpart, Williams, the Chicago native didn’t have the same seamless transition as he did against NJIT. Williams made mental lapses on both ends of the floor, scoring eight points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field, along with three personal fouls and four turnovers. But in just his second college game, he logged 34 minutes.

If anything, Tuesday was a learning experience for Dunn and Williams, even if Dunn registered 18 minutes against Tulsa last season.

“This is their second college game,” McKie said. “...Second game of the year and we’re asking them to come in and play against an experienced group, a well-coached group in Houston, a top-10 team, who’s really good on both sides of the floor. It’s really asking those guys a lot. They struggled, and it took them some time in the first half to get adjusted.

"In the second half, they came out and played a little bit better. This is something that we'll take this game and they can learn a lot from it.”

Dunn was lucky to finish the game from the constraints of the bench and not the locker room.

Justin Gorham delivered a forearm to Dunn’s face, which wasn’t well-received. It led to Dunn moving a referee out of the way to get at another Cougars player. In the end, nothing came of it, even if Gorham deserved a flagrant for the contact he made with the 6-foot-5 guard. While both players finished out Tuesday’s contest, the league may crack down on each of them for their conduct.

As for Gorham, the redshirt senior forward was a problem for the Owls on the glass all night, hauling in 12 rebounds with seven offensive boards. He also added 14 points, registering a double-double in the process. Houston’s ability to crash the boards was reminiscent of last season’s matchups. The Cougars outrebounded the Owls 43-26, with 15 coming on the offensive glass.

De’Vondre Perry led the Owls in rebounds yet again with eight. It was a struggle for Jake Forrester, who was dominated on both ends of the floor in the paint. Forrester played just 15 minutes, as he dealt with foul trouble for the second consecutive game. The Westtown School grad had two more fouls than he had rebounds, as he picked up four.

The Owls’ main source of offense in the first half came from Perry’s counterpart, J.P. Moorman II. He scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

“We got to do a better job of being more physical and more aggressive on the defensive end,” the senior captain said postgame. “It starts with our front-line defense and it starts with us guarding the ball. Obviously, they killed us on the offensive glass. We didn’t do a good job of guarding their players. We have to do a better job of guarding their players, and that will result will lead to more opportunities for us to defensive rebound better.”

Temple will get that chance against SMU on Dec. 30 in its second conference matchup of the season. Although McKie didn’t rule out scheduling a game between Temple’s game with the Mustangs, he said the Owls have to be mindful of other teams' schedules.