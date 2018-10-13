ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Geoff Collins turned the corner out of the visitor’s locker room at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, kissed his wife and his daughter and gave them one last hug before meeting a group of reporters with a smile.

“That was a blur,” he said before answering questions.

It was a good way of describing Temple’s 24-17 win at Navy Saturday, one that pulled the Owls above the .500 mark at 4-3 and kept them undefeated at 3-0 in American Athletic Conference play.

But it didn’t have to be that way.

Two empty red-zone trips to start the game, seven penalties, a 10-point second-half deficit and a late interception with a little more than two minutes to play made Saturday’s win much harder than it had to be. Temple is probably a couple of touchdowns better than Navy (2-4, 1-2 American) and almost handed the Midshipmen the game, but the Owls instead did enough to avoid a loss that would have been a blow to their bowl hopes.

At the end of the day, Temple found itself doing what it should have had the luxury of doing about a quarter earlier – forcing Navy into being the drop-back passing team it doesn’t want to be.

After quarterback Anthony Russo threw what could have been a very costly interception in the back right corner of the end zone on second-and-goal from the 9 with the Owls holding a seven-point lead with a little more than two minutes to go, Temple’s defense buckled down and forced Navy quarterback Garret Lewis, who started under center for the Mids instead of Malcolm Perry, into four straight incompletions that sealed the game.

“We want it to be hard, basically,” Temple safety Delvon Randall, who tallied seven tackles and a force fumble, said.

Mission accomplished.

Temple, which had fallen behind by 17-7 following a Nelson Smith 12-yard touchdown run at the 13:13 mark of the third quarter, rattled off 17-straight points on a Will Mobley 31-yard field goal, a Rob Ritrovato 1-yard run and then a 62-yard touchdown bomb from Russo to wide receiver Ventell Bryant to claim their 24-17 lead, with the Russo-to-Bryant deep ball coming with 9:14 left to play.

And after forcing Navy to go three-and-out on the ensuing series, Temple chewed more than six minutes off the clock and seemed poised to take a game-clinching, two-score lead once it got to the Navy 9-yard line.

Then Russo dropped back on second down against a nine-man front and threw the ball to his 6-foot-5, 215-pound wide receiver, Branden Mack. But Navy cornerback Jarid Ryan picked off the pass, and the Mids had new life with the ball at their 20 and a chance to tie the game and force overtime.

Again, if Randall and his defensive teammates wanted things to be hard, they got their wish, and they made sure the decision to throw the ball there instead of run it didn’t cost Temple the game.

Collins, when asked about the decision to throw there, defended the call.

“It was there,” Collins said. “We have a 6-foot-5 receiver named Branden Mack, and their corner wasn’t 6-foot-5 (Ryan is 5-11, 198 pounds). And we’re not gonna be afraid of success. We’re gonna go attack. We were in attack mode. The kid made a great play. We’re gonna go in attack mode and we’re gonna try to win the game, and that’s what we were doing right there.

“They loaded the box, so the run play that we had called wasn’t going to be there because they had nine guys in the box, so we took a chance to our elite, big-time receiver, Branden Mack, and their kid just made a really nice play.”

“We had a double tag on it to throw the fade,” offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said. “That’s a play that we scored touchdowns on this year and we scored a touchdown on last year. In hindsight, you don’t want to throw a pick. I think (Russo) underthrew the ball a little bit. He’s got to drop one a little bit higher, just put it on his head. If he catches it, it’s like, ‘Hey, what a great call. It’s gutsy.’ The whole thing. If he throws a pick, it’s a dumb call. It’s one of those things.

“The look was conducive to him throwing it. Sometimes if you put the kick team out there (for a field goal attempt) and they block it, who knows what happens in the course of the game? So we were trying to ice the game right there.”

When Russo was asked to rate his overall performance, it didn’t take more than a few seconds for him to say he “can’t throw a pick with two minutes left. We’re inside the 15-yard line. Kick a field goal there, it’s a two-score game and the game’s over, so it can’t happen. It’s a mistake that I made and got to learn from.”

But the interception was really the lone blemish in what was otherwise another very good game for the redshirt sophomore. He completed 23 of his 31 attempts for 300 yards, hitting that 300-yard mark for the first time in his career, which now includes a 4-1 record as Temple’s starter. He completed passes to nine different receivers, led by Ventell Bryant’s eight catches for a season-high 147 yards. And the 62-yard strike to Bryant, his first touchdown since the 2016 Military Bowl at the same venue, was another example of Russo’s arm strength and the Owls’ ability to do mostly what it wanted against a Navy secondary that had allowed 11 passing touchdowns prior to Saturday’s game.

Russo and the offense moved the ball almost at will on the game’s opening drive, despite the fact that they were playing without starting running back Ryquell Armstead, who made the trip but didn’t play due to a high ankle sprain. After Jager Gardner rattled off a 12-yard run, Russo hit him for a 38-yard pass on the very next play to get down to the Navy 1-yard line.

Then came the self-inflicted stuff.

After Russo couldn’t get in from a yard out on a quarterback sneak on first down, defensive tackle Dan Archibong, who was in on the play as a tight end, was whistled for a false start. Then Todd Centeio replaced Russo for a play and lost two yards on second down before Russo couldn’t connect with Isaiah Wright on third down. Will Mobley missed a 26-yard field goal attempt on fourth down, but Temple got the ball back two plays later when Randall forced a Perry fumble that Chapelle Russell recovered.

But two plays later, on second-and-16 from the Navy 16, Wright caught a 3-yard pass and turned it right back over with a fumble of his own.

Two trips to the red zone, zero points. Those things won’t fly at nationally-ranked UCF in a little more than two weeks, but Temple overcame it Saturday, which counts for something in a season where a conference championship is still possible.

There’s just a lot more to clean up if that goal is to be realized.

“I was trying to preach to the guys at halftime,” Russo said. “They weren’t stopping us. We were stopping ourselves with penalties, stupid mistakes. So I tried to make sure everyone had a laser focus, know your job on every play, execute it and move on to the next one. Just some uncharacteristic penalties and mistakes that we had that we’ve got to clean up.”

EXTRA POINTS: Temple took its first lead of the game at 7-3 with 11:31 left in the second quarter when sophomore tailback Tyliek Raynor scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, the first of his career, on a move reminiscent of the repertoire of former Owls tailback Jahad Thomas. Raynor finished with 25 yards on three carries and Jager Gardner led Temple with 52 yards on 11 carries in Ryquell Armstead’s absence. … Navy rushed for 270 yards, 40 below its average, and the Owls held Malcolm Perry, who came into the game averaging 116.8 yards per contest, to just 48 yards on 12 carries. Nelson Smith did get 108 yards on 18 carries to lead the Midshipmen. ... Sam Franklin led Temple with 10 tackles, including two for a loss. … Redshirt senior right tackle James McHale returned from an injury to play Saturday, but freshman Adam Klein started once again at right tackle. ... Navy suffered its own self-inflicted wound when a block-in-the-back call on center Ford Higgins called back a touchdown by Perry that would have given the Mids a 23-16 lead near the end of the third quarter. Instead, they had to punt two plays later.