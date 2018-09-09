While Frank Nutile led Temple to wins in four of its last five games last season, including a victory in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, he has struggled in his first two starts of 2018.

In response to Nutile’s poor play in Temple's upset loss to Villanova last Saturday, the Owls’ coaching staff scripted four plays for redshirt-sophomore Anthony Russo in Saturday’s 36-29 loss to Buffalo at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple also planned snaps for redshirt-freshman Todd Centeio, who saw brief action against the Wildcats as well.

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said he’s not concerned with Nutile’s confidence level, even after he worked in three of Temple’s four scholarship quarterbacks. The Owls are expected to redshirt true freshman Trad Beatty, a former 3-star recruit who chose Temple over offers from Mississippi State, NC State, among others.

“I think he’s pretty realistic with how he plays,” Patenaude said of Nutile. “He’s very, very conscious about performing and being the best he could possibly be. He takes it very personally. He owns up to things. It’s not Frank. Could he play a little bit better? Sure. I could call a little bit better of a game. We could run it a little bit better. Guys can’t drop the ball.”

Just over five minutes into his post-game press conference, coach Geoff Collins was asked if Nutile will be the starting quarterback moving forward. He smiled and chuckled before answering the question, one he faced multiple times last season.

“We have three really good quarterbacks,” Collins said. “Frankie Nutile is the leader of this program and does a great job. He’s competitive. We’ve just got to do a better job protecting him and distributing the ball around and get our playmakers out in space.”

While Patenaude was not willing to put the loss on Nutile, he had his fair share of bad reads and missed throws. The Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) product missed an open Brodrick Yancy for a first down on Temple’s first offensive drive of the game. Instead, Nutile held the ball for too long and was corralled at the line of scrimmage. Nutile also threw a ball behind Ventell Bryant and was intercepted by Buffalo's Cameron Lewis after Bryant tipped it in the third quarter.

As for the other phases of the game, Temple could have helped Nutile by protecting better. He was hit from his blind side to end the game with a strip sack after left tackle James McHale was beat. And while the run game was improved this week, Buffalo managed 37 more yards on the ground than the Owls.

"Anytime you look at (passing efficiency rating), it's a combination of the throw, the catch and the protection," Patenaude said of Nutile, whose passing efficiency rating has dropped from 141.7 last season to 114.1 in two games in 2018. "To be successful in the pass game, you have to do all three of those at a high level. We dropped a couple balls today that we normally don't do. We dropped a few that were big plays."

Redshirt-sophomore Matt Hennessy, who Collins called one of the best centers he has seen in college football during preseason camp, took responsibility for communication issues along the offensive line.

“Considering I’m the center and I’m responsible for everything the offensive line does, I really haven’t done very good in terms of getting everybody on the same page and helping us execute,” Hennessy said. “Both games, I thought, we played our tails off. We had great gameplans going on, great ways that we could beat these guys. We just didn’t execute, and that starts with me up front.”

Up until Saturday, Russo’s only collegiate snaps came as a long snapper, a job he earned toward the middle of last season. But Patenaude and his offensive staff felt Russo, a former highly touted recruit from Archbishop Wood who was formerly committed to Rutgers, was ready to play this week after an impressive showing during preseason camp.

“Man, he has been great,” Patenaude said. “He has been great from the spring on. I thought it was just a different way to be able to get him out there, let him run around, have a few snaps, mess with (Buffalo) a little bit schematically.”

When asked why it was the right time to play Russo, Collins said “the package was ready.”

“We predetermined on the third series of the game that we were going to go with the Toddy and Russo package,” Collins said. “We did it, got some good downs out of it. Could have been some really explosive plays, as well.”

Russo said he, along with Centeio, were told Monday that they could see time this week. It became clear Friday that three quarterbacks would play when the offensive staff spoke with Russo and Centeio -- a duo that was used together on a second-and-4 situation in the fourth quarter. Russo was unable to connect with Centeio on a pass play.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Russo said of Temple’s two-quarterback packages. “We’ve got a whole bunch of plays - some we didn’t even show tonight - that we could use off that.”

After completing a 6-yard pass to Randle Jones and failing to connect with Centeio, Russo was pulled on third-and-4 in favor of Nutile. Russo admitted that it was frustrating to be taken out, although Patenaude said Temple had planned for the local product to only play four snaps. Nutile’s pass intended for Isaiah Wright was broken up by Buffalo’s Tyrone Hill, then the Owls were forced to punt.

“That’s not my call,” Russo said. “It’s Coach P(ateanude). Frank was playing well, so he put him back in there and the defender made a good play.”

Nutile said the idea of losing his starting job with Russo and Centeio in the mix did not cross his mind until he was asked about it in his post-game press conference.

“I think they’re trying to win the game, so if he’s making plays, I’m happy,” Nutile said. “I really didn’t think about that at all until you said it. When (Russo) is in there, I want him to move the chains. When Todd is in there, I want him to move the chains. Whoever gives us the best chance to win.”