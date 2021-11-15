Temple prepares for Charleston Classic with Williams' status up in the air

During Saturday’s 76-71 loss against USC, Temple freshman point guard Jeremiah Williams suffered what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain. As a result, Williams sat out of Monday’s practice and had a walking boot on his right leg.

“I don’t know,” Temple coach Aaron McKie said about the specifics of the injury. “I don’t want to speculate. I don’t want to sit up here and play doctor.”

Williams suffered the injury at the 10:29 mark of the second half when USC forward Drew Peterson fouled Williams at the basket and proceeded to roll on Williams’ leg. If Williams can’t play in Thursday’s game against Clemson, true freshman Hysier Miller will most likely fill-in off the bench as Temple’s next guard.

“I think everybody off the bench will be ready to play,” sophomore shooting guard Khalif Battle said. “I think [Miller] will be ready come Thursday. He’s been maturing.”

Battle, Williams, redshirt sophomore Tai Strickland and redshirt freshman Damian Dunn have been the guards filling out the rotation. Who starts and who comes off the bench with Miller in the rotation remains to be seen.

McKie could also go a different route and opt for more size in the form of freshmen forwards Jahlil White and Zach Hicks. While both players have played significant minutes this season, both players are also still developing, McKie said.

“[White]’s defense is ahead of his offense right now," McKie said. "The overall offensive package is not quite there.”

Hicks, meanwhile, has averaged 8.5 points and 2.5 3-pointers per game so far this season. Despite this early success, Hicks' offensive game is also still developing, McKie said.

“His ability to shoot the ball is there," McKie said. "The overall offensive package is not.”

With or without Williams, Temple will still be playing in this year’s Charleston Classic. The Owls will start the tournament Thursday when they play Clemson, a No. 7 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Based upon the result of that game, Temple will either play Boise State, a team on the bubble last season, or St. Bonaventure’s, a No. 9 seed in last season’s tournament.

On the other side of the bracket will be Marquette, Ole Miss, Elon, and West Virginia, a No. 3 seed in last season’s NCAA tournament. Temple won’t see any of these teams until Sunday, however. As a result, Temple's players have not looked at anyone beyond Clemson yet.

The trip to South Carolina will serve as Temple's first games away from The Liacouras Center this season. Transfer junior forward Sage Tolbert isn’t worried about Temple’s first road games of the season.

"We’ve already had a couple of scrimmages on the road, so we know what it’s like,” Tolbert said.

Clemson features graduate senior Naz Bohannon, a 6-foot-6 forward that reached the 1,000 career rebound mark in Friday’s win against Wofford.

Based on the first two games of the season, Bohannon will most likely be Tolbert’s assignment on defense.

“One thing I want to do is guard the best forwards on each team,” Tolbert said. “More than likely, the most versatile player at the forward position is the person I’m going to be guarding.”

Thursday’s tipoff time is set for 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2.