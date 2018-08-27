Temple’s preseason camp concluded with a Friday morning practice on Chodoff Field, which was closed to reporters. With the end of camp in hand, the OwlScoop.com staff put together a list of players who stood out throughout the open portions of the Owls’ practices. Receiver Branden Mack – 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, redshirt-sophomore Mack came to Temple two years ago without knowing which position he would play, but he has found a home in the receiver room. Mack played quarterback, defensive back and receiver at Cheltenham High School before arriving at Temple under former coach Matt Rhule. In his two seasons with the Owls since, Mack has mostly been a special teams contributor. He redshirted in 2016. Last season, Mack caught two passes for 23 yards. Mack, who lost his father last year, has looked like a go-to target at times for starter Frank Nutile and backup Anthony Russo. During the open portion of last Thursday’s practice, Mack grabbed a touchdown catch over safety Benny Walls.

When Temple held its All Access Media Day during the first week of camp, coach Geoff Collins could be overheard telling a member of his staff, “B-Mack is on fire today.” “Just really excited about the plays he has been making,” Collins told reporters during a team autograph signing on the Wildwood Boardwalk. “He’ll hopefully fill that void from two single digit guys. Those are big shoes to fill, but just excited about how Branden is playing right now and it will continue.” The Owls have hopes that Mack will help fill the void left by the departures of Keith Kirkwood, currently in the mix for a roster spot with the New Orleans Saints, along with Adonis Jennings, who has been with the Green Bay Packers throughout training camp. “I was learning from them,” Mack said while speaking at Morey’s Pier on the Wildwood Boardwalk. “I’m going to use what I learned from them this year.” Offensive tackle Isaac Moore – 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, true freshman A native of Sweden who enrolled at Temple in January, Moore has quickly acclimated to the college game. Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude told reporters multiple times during camp that Moore would have racked up 30 offers had he played at a school like North Jersey’s Bergen Catholic. Moore has consistently seen first-team reps at left tackle, especially with redshirt-sophomore Vince Picozzi, the projected starter at right guard, sidelined for 11-on-11 periods. Patenaude and offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan have both said that the Owls will play the five best offensive linemen, and the staff will decide on positions accordingly. And Wiesehan is upfront about the fact that he does not believe in redshirting, so all signs point to Moore contributing this season. Offensive tackle Adam Klein – 6-foot-5, 264 pounds, true freshman While Klein is listed at 264, Patenaude said he has added roughly 20 pounds since arriving on campus in June. Klein, a local product from Episcopal Academy who chose the Owls over offers from Virginia, Air Force and Army, has seen first-team reps during the open portions of practice, mainly at right tackle. Patenaude said that Klein and Moore have a “real shot” to play this season. The duo’s development should provide much needed depth for this season while also setting up Temple for the future. Offensive guard Aaron Ruff – 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, redshirt-senior Ruff, a former 4-star recruit from North Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter, could be ready to contribute in his fifth year at Temple. The Owls have worked Ruff in with the first- and second-team units, and it sounds like he’s a legitimate option behind projected starters in right guard Vince Picozzi and left guard Jovahn Fair. In an interview with OwlScoop.com earlier in camp, Ruff said that his confidence level is at an all-time high because he feels comfortable with his knowledge of the playbook. Quarterback Anthony Russo – 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, redshirt-sophomore Russo, like Mack, came to Temple as a member of the 2016 recruiting class. Russo was originally committed to Rutgers and ultimately chose to flip to Temple over interest from Les Miles’ LSU program. Russo and Mack played 7-on-7 together while in high school, so it’s no surprise that the local products have a good connection. Russo’s level of play has gone up a notch over the summer and has begun to match the hype surrounding his commitment to the Owls.

