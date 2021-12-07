Temple pulls out a 72-68 OT road win against Vandy

A dagger at the end of regulation and a five-point deficit to start overtime wasn’t enough to put Temple to rest.

The Owls crawled back and freshman guard Damian Dunn put the nail in the coffin with an isolation 3-pointer at the top of the key with 20 seconds to go.

“It feels really good. One, to get the win,” Temple coach Aaron McKie said. “But as I always preach for these young guys, it's good to get experience playing in nip-and-tuck games like this. A lot of what we talk about, it shows up in these situations.”

Neither team put on the prettiest offensive performance for much of the night.

From the 16:36 mark of the second half to 11:57, neither team was able to put the ball in the basket. A couple free throws from freshman Jahlil White put an end to that drought.

Temple will take the floor next from Hagan Arena, taking on St. Joseph’s Saturday at 1 p.m.

End of regulation

With 2.7 seconds left on the clock, Vanderbilt had possession on the baseline out of bounds.

Junior wing Jordan Wright was responsible for the inbounds pass from the right side of the basket. He snuck a pass by freshman Jahlil White in the opposite corner finding Scottie Pippen Jr.

On a shot well before the buzzer and well behind the 3-point line, Pippen Jr. sank the corner triple sending the game into overtime. A momentum-shifting shot.

Strickland’s return

Tai Strickland was back in action after missing two straight games, against La Salle and Penn, due to a thigh injury. Although he admitted he was playing with about four layers of padding.

The redshirt sophomore guard entered the contest averaging nine points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He finished with a team-high 21 points in a season-high 34 minutes. Nine of those points came at the charity stripe.

“I live at the free throw line,” Strickland said. “I missed the first two but I didn’t hang my head. Usually that would rattle me a little bit but I kept pushing.”

Freshman guard Quincy Ademokoya got his second straight start in the backcourt but Strickland provided a spark off the bench. He was called upon with Dunn in foul trouble early but earned every minute he saw the rest of the way making plays on both sides of the ball.

Defensive bout

The Commodores posed a difficult challenge for Temple’s offense for much of the night.

An Owls offense playing without its leading scorer in Khalif Battle, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury, saw high double teams and active traps.

Vanderbilt tallied five steals, nine blocks and 49 rebounds. Late in the second half, in response to Temple’s poor shooting, Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse junked up the game with some zone. That helped them cut the lead down to as few as three, but it ultimately wasn’t enough.

With 8 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first half, Vanderbilt strung together back-to-back steals leading to fast break buckets. That extended its lead, making it 18-12.

Temple responded to the pressure by pinging the ball around the floor to space out defenders. The Owls shot the ball at just an 35.3 percent clip but were able to muster points using their athleticism.

The Owls jumped out to a double-digit lead courtesy of a 20-4 run sandwiching halftime.

Temple’s defense, meanwhile, made the Commodores work for every shot opportunity. They shot a measly 33.8 percent from the field and 15.4 from three.

Photo courtesy Chris Cook.



