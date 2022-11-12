Temple's women’s basketball team notched its first win of the season in a 78-61 victory over Georgetown Saturday afternoon at The Liacouras Center. Guard Aleah Nelson led the Owls with 19 points in the win.

This was the women’s first victory under new head coach Diane Richardson and its first win at The Liacouras Center since Nov. 14, 2019, when Temple defeated Xavier, 78-65.

Temple came out with a much faster approach than it did Monday night in a loss at No. 24 Princeton. The Owls’ game in the first quarter was more reminiscent of what Richardson wanted from her “equal opportunity offense,” with eight Temple players recording points in the first quarter.

The struggles from the three-point line still followed Temple from last game, as the Owls went 0-7 in the first quarter. Jumpers from the outside and 10 points in the paint helped the Owls lead 19-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Temple entered the second quarter on a scoring drought. The Owls struggled to figure out the zone defense that Georgetown switched over to and went on a three-minute scoring drought to open up the second quarter, but Temple’s offense figured things out by scoring 14 points over the course of the last six minutes of the half.

Towson transfer Aleah Nelson helped the efficiency of Temple’s offense by adding five points of her own in the second quarter. Nelson also added the first three-point basket for Temple in the contest in the quarter.

Temple led 33-29, going into the half, and its second-half defense was the difference maker in the remainder of the contest. The Owls held Georgetown without a field goal for eight minutes in the third quarter as the Hoyas went 0-for-14 from the field during that span.

The defense helped translate to offense for Temple for the last 20 minutes of the game, as the Owls finished with 45 second-half points and shot 60 percent from three.

Temple’s efforts on defense and offense were much better than in Monday’s loss at Princeton. Temple held Georgetown to 31 percent shooting from the field and shot 43.5 percent from the field Saturday.

Nelson, who was named to the Colonial Athletic Association first team last season with Towson and led the Tigers in scoring with 16.6 points per game, looked more like her old self in Saturday’s contest. Nelson finished with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds.

“It starts with my team,” Nelson said. “Everybody. Nobody ever told me to stop shooting. It's not just about me scoring for our team. It's not really about me individually. I think it was a great team win.”

Richardson was more than pleased with what she saw from her team on offense, one that grasped her coaching Saturday.

“Everybody is expected to score, and you see our offense and how we'd run it,” Richardson said. “Everybody scored. If you look at the score sheet, every single person scored.”

Three-point resurgence

Temple started to find its stride from beyond the three-point line, as the Owls went 8-for-25 on Saturday afternoon.

“I think that first game was just an anomaly. We normally shoot better than that,” Richardson said. “We went back in confident again with our threes. We didn't hit as many as we wanted, but I still wanted them to continue to shoot.”

Temple went 1 of 20 Monday at Princeton from the three-point line, and has shot just shot 9 of 45 from three over the first two games.

Bench baskets

The starters were not the only players for Temple finding the basket in its 17-point victory. The bench was also involved.

Guard Tarriyonna Gary led the Owls off the bench with 13 points. The bench finished with 26 points in the game, while Georgetown finished with seven bench points.

Temple will look to build off Saturday’s win when it heads to Queens Wednesday to take on St. John’s at 7 p.m. in its second straight nonconference matchup against a Big East team.