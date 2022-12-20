In need of a bounceback victory, Temple (6-7) instead lost to a sub-.500 Maryland-Eastern Shore team 86-78 Tuesday night at a mostly-empty Liacouras Center.

The Owls opened last season with a 23-point win over the Hawks and ended this season’s nonconference slate with an embarrassing loss to conclude the two-year buy game series.

UMES is 305th in the latest NET rankings. The Hawks, who improved to 5-7, had not won on the road this season until Tuesday night.

“I’m still trying to get answers because everybody’s desires have to match,” said Temple head coach Aaron McKie. “Winning has to be important. And until we get to that point, we’re going to have inconsistencies.”

With the loss, all hopes of an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament are gone. Temple would have to secure the American Athletic Conference’s automatic bid by winning the conference tournament in March to advance to the NCAA Tournament, and the Owls would have to undergo a major transformation to be capable of that.

Now on a three-game losing streak, the Owls are eighth in the AAC standings heading into conference play. With losses to Wagner, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss – who lost to North Alabama on Tuesday – and now Maryland-Eastern Shore, a season that started with promise and with what looked to be an improved roster has instead been nothing short of a disappointment.

Dunn’s status

Already playing without injured center Jamille Reynolds, the Owls lost another starter Tuesday night.

Redshirt sophomore guard Damian Dunn hit the floor hard after taking a blocking foul late in the first half and left the game. He finished with 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting and did not return to the bench in the second half of the loss.

“He’s being evaluated right now for a head injury,” McKie said. “We don’t know anything right now.”

Momentum swings

The Owls started the game on an 8-0 run and made four of their first six shots. Scoring efficiently has been an issue for Temple, as it entered Tuesday night shooting 42.9 percent from the field as a team.

UMES followed that up with a 9-0 run over the next 1 minute, 50 seconds to tie the game at 16. The Hawks made two threes and an and-one layup in that span, taking advantage of a Temple defense that was slow to close out on shooters.

The three pointer was kind to the Hawks, as they used it to build a 31-23 lead afterward, making 6 of their 11 attempts from deep at that point.

Late in the first half, Temple forced a 4:10 scoring drought to crawl back into the game and take a 42-41 lead. The Owls began penetrating the middle of the lane, opening up passes to the perimeter for jump shots and layups from hard cuts on the weak side. Temple ended the half by going more than five minutes without allowing a UMES field goal.

The Hawks took control of the game midway through the second half, going on a 15-2 run over four minutes thanks to Temple’s struggles to score and poor defensive efforts.

Four Temple turnovers in less than a minute halfway through the second half made it nearly impossible for the Owls to find momentum and make it a competitive game.

Temple closed out the second half making 6 of its final 7 shots in the final three minutes of play, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.

Key takeaways

Temple’s team is not built to play one-on-one basketball. The Owls are too inefficient and don't have enough dynamic ball-handlers to be able to dribble out the shot clock looking for isolation buckets. Temple is at its best when it is moving without the ball and finding open men.

On Tuesday, the best indicators of that were sophomores Khalif Battle and Zach Hicks. Most of Battle’s shot attempts came off the dribble, leading to an inefficient 6-of-17 shooting night for the preseason second-team all-AAC scorer. Hicks, who came into the game shooting 32.7 percent from the field, was able to turn around his fortunes, as he finished Tuesday’s game with 15 points on 71% shooting.

Hicks caught the ball in rhythm and was able to knock down open catch-and-shoot jumpers.

“We didn’t come together as a team,” Hicks said. “Top teams in the country that we want to compete with come together, and I think we’re struggling to do that right now.”

Inside the numbers

Three-point defense was a struggle for the Owls against the Hawks Tuesday night, showing an inability to close out on shooters and allowing the Hawks to get multiple open looks from beyond the arc. UMES shot 46% from three-point range

The Owls once again missed the presence of Reynolds – who is out for the next six to eight weeks with a broken thumb – as they were out rebounded 40-29 and gave up 11 second-chance points.

Guards Donchevel Nugent and Da’Shawn Phillip scored efficiently for the Hawks, combining for 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Nugent and Phillip were two of the Hawks’ five players to score in double digits in the win.

Up next

Temple will begin conference play next Wednesday as it travels to ECU (8-4). The Owls swept the Pirates last season and could certainly use a win to begin conference play. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.