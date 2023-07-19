According to FBSchedules.com, Temple and Utah State have scheduled a home-and-home football series that will start in the 2024 season when the Owls host the Aggies at Lincoln Financial Field.

Citing a copy of the intercollegiate football game agreement it had obtained from Utah State through a public records request, FBSchedules.com reported Wednesday that the Owls and Aggies will play in South Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2024, with the series concluding four years later at Utah State’s Maverik Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2028.

The 2024 matchup at the Linc will be the first meeting between the two programs.