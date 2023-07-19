Temple reportedly set to play Utah State in 2024, 2028
According to FBSchedules.com, Temple and Utah State have scheduled a home-and-home football series that will start in the 2024 season when the Owls host the Aggies at Lincoln Financial Field.
Citing a copy of the intercollegiate football game agreement it had obtained from Utah State through a public records request, FBSchedules.com reported Wednesday that the Owls and Aggies will play in South Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2024, with the series concluding four years later at Utah State’s Maverik Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2028.
The 2024 matchup at the Linc will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Temple’s nonconference football slates for 2024 and 2028 are now full. In addition to hosting Utah State in 2024, the Owls will open the season at Oklahoma Aug. 31, host Coastal Carolina Sept. 14 and play at UConn Oct. 5. In 2028, Temple opens once again at Oklahoma (Sept. 2), hosts Duke Sept. 16 and hosts UConn Sept. 30.
The Owls have one more nonconference vacancy in both the 2025 and 2027 seasons. In 2025, Temple is slated to play at UMass (Aug. 30), host Oklahoma (Sept. 13) and play at Georgia Tech (Sept. 20.) In 2027, Temple plays at UConn (Sept. 4), at Penn State (Sept. 18) and hosts UMass (Oct. 9.)
The 2026 nonconference slate is currently full, with the Owls hosting two early home games against FCS Rhode Island (Sept. 5) and Penn State (Sept. 12), playing at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 19) and hosting UConn (Oct. 10.)
Utah State, which joined the Mountain West Conference in 2013, closed out a 6-7 season in 2022 with a loss to Memphis in the First Responder Bowl. The Aggies won the MWC with an 11-3 record in 2021 in Blake Anderson’s first season as the program’s head coach.