Temple’ women’s basketball team defeated Division II St. Thomas Aquinas 116-48 in a scrimmage Tuesday evening. Guard Tiarra East led the Owls in scoring with 21 points in the open exhibition.

The score of the game was not supposed to be close at all. The purpose of this exhibition was for first-year coach Diane Richardson’s team to execute her system against a different team and to get a feel for each other on the court.

There was also the intent to get fans excited about the upcoming season, the first in which the women will play all home games at The Liacouras Center since 2008-09.

“We looked forward to playing in Liacouras,” Richardson said. “I said that we would have an exciting brand of basketball – because we want people to come into Liacouras – and I think they got to see a glimpse of that tonight.”

Although it was a meaningless scrimmage, the differences in last year’s Owls and this year’s were glaring.

Beyond the obvious absence of all-time leading scorer Mia Davis, the roster is completely different. Richardson’s 14-woman roster consists of one freshman and seven transfers. Three of those transfers – guards Aleah Nelson and Tarriyonna Gary, and forward Rayne Tucker – all followed Richardson to Temple from Towson.

Nelson, the team’s top scoring option, is also a good facilitator, as she averaged 5.3 assists per game last season. She posted a double-double on Tuesday with 11 points and 12 assists. Last season’s team would get caught standing around and staring at Davis while she went to work, a staple of former head coach Tonya Cardoza’s offense.

Under Richardson, the Owls plan on having an “equal-opportunity offense,” a system that Nelson has two years of experience running. Temple assisted on 32 of its 44 field goals on Tuesday.

“My teammates trust that I can get them the ball,” Nelson said. “And I trust that they’re gonna knock down the shot.”

The Owls’ movement with and without the ball was crisp. Temple implemented a series of flare and pin-down screens, pick-and-rolls and high-post actions to open up the floor. Six scorers were in double digits and two more were one point shy, as Temple shot 57.9 percent from the field, including 44.4 percent from three.

Temple also turned defense into offense, pressuring ball-handlers and filling lanes in transition.The Owls perimeter players took advantage of an inferior opponent, forcing 36 St. Thomas Aquinas turnovers and holding the Spartans to 36.4 percent shooting.

What Temple is able to carry into the regular season is what actually matters, especially with the season starting next Monday at 24 Princeton. More importantly will be what the Owls can bring into conference play as they were picked seventh in the preseason Coaches Poll.

“We’ve got to continue to play the way we want to play,” Richardson said. “It doesn’t matter who we play, we’ve got to continue to play at our pace.”

