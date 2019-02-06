Temple put together its most-convincing win of the season in Wednesday night’s 81-63 rout of UConn at the Liacouras Center.

The Owls’ 18-point win was their largest margin of victory this season. Temple entered Wednesday night without a double-digit win since a 17-point victory over California at Barclays Center back on Nov. 20.

In Temple’s dominant showing Wednesday, the Owls never trailed UConn and led by as many as 28 points in the opening minute of the second half.

Senior guard Shizz Alston, who finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a team-high 35 minutes, said he felt relieved to come away with a comfortable win.

“We’ve been in a lot of dogfights over these last couple games, so it was relaxing to have one of those games tonight,” Alston told reporters shortly after Temple improved to 17-6 overall and 7-3 in American Athletic Conference play.

Alston and the Owls outscored UConn by a margin of 30-10 after the Huskies’ standout senior guard Jalen Adams went down with an MCL sprain at the 14:06 mark of the first half.

Sophomore big man Justyn Hamilton started in his third straight game, and fellow sophomore J.P. Moorman started in place of center Ernest Aflakpui, who was sidelined with what coach Fran Dunphy described as a knee injury.

Hamilton turned in a career-high 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting, along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Earlier this season, Dunphy said Hamilton has as much “upside” as anyone on Temple’s roster. A product of North Carolina’s Independence High School, Hamilton displayed that upside in just over 25 minutes of action.

“Over the past couple years, there have been a lot of people who have been impressed with Justyn, maybe even when he wasn’t getting the opportunity,” Dunphy said. “But they could see that there’s something there. He’ll be a pretty good finished product at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

While Quinton Rose’s total of 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting (2 of 3 from 3-point range) doesn’t jump off the box score, he finished with a season- and team-high nine rebounds. It was Rose’s highest rebounding output since a win over Saint Joseph’s in December 2017.

“That would be great if he could make that (rebounding) a habit,” Dunphy said. “He’s so lengthy and athletic. To be honest, he needs to do that more for us.”

As for Aflakpui’s status, Dunphy called his senior center a “game day decision" for Temple's trip to Tulsa Saturday at noon.

“He probably could have gone tonight if he felt like he would help us,” Dunphy said. “He felt like we were doing OK without him. That’s Ern’s way.”

Arashma Parks – the lone freshman for Temple – was in uniform Wednesday after he underwent right shoulder surgery on Oct. 10 and was ruled out “indefinitely.” However, Dunphy said he did not consider allowing Parks to make his college debut against UConn. Parks “tweaked” his shoulder in a recent practice.

“We haven’t talked about any of those things,” Dunphy said when asked if Parks will redshirt this season.

Tip-ins

Junior guard Alani Moore finished with a season-high 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting, including a 3 of 4 mark from 3-point range … All three of Temple’s walk-ons, namely freshman guard Jasen West and juniors Tim Waddington and Anto Keshgegian, appeared in the final 33 seconds. Keshgegian, a graduate of Saint Joseph’s Prep and a Eastern University transfer, made his Temple debut.