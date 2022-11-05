Jordan Magee asked the same thing of his roommate prior to Saturday’s game.

“I tell him before every game I need 100-plus (rushing yards),” Temple’s redshirt sophomore linebacker said, “and he outdid himself.”

He certainly did.

Edward Saydee, Magee’s roommate, went off for 334 all-purpose yards – 265 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and 69 yards on four catches – to lead the Owls to a 54-28 rout of USF at Lincoln Financial Field that snapped a four-game losing streak and landed Temple (3-6 overall, 1-4 in the American Athletic Conference) its first league win of the season.

The redshirt sophomore running back out of Penn Charter scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage of the second half to push Temple out to a 23-14 lead and scored from 40 yards out a little more than three minutes later to help lift the Owls to a 30-21 advantage. His 27-yard touchdown run at the 6:02 mark of the fourth quarter closed out the scoring on a day when the FBS’ second-worst rushing offense unleashed eight weeks of frustration and gave way to a few milestones.

Saydee, who came into Saturday’s game with just 290 rushing yards and one touchdown this season while averaging a pedestrian 3.41 yards per carry, almost equaled his season total in one afternoon on a lofty 11 yards per carry. His 265 rushing yards marked the fifth-highest single-game total by a Temple running back in the program’s history, and his 334 yards from scrimmage are the program’s third-highest single-game mark.

“I know I had to do my job,” Saydee said, flanked by left tackle Isaac Moore and center Adam Klein during the postgame press conference. “Just stay composed and trust my O-line. They were doing a hell of a job the whole time. I just believe them and trust them and stayed patient. And when it opened up, hit it.”

After missing last week’s game at Navy, Klein returned to the offensive line and weathered two high snaps as part of an offensive line that has not started the same five players in consecutive weeks this season. On the 40-yard touchdown run, Saydee made USF defensive end Jonathan Ross miss, cut to his left and ran untouched to the end zone, but he also benefitted from a much better run-blocking performance from an offensive line that had Bryce Thoman and Wisdom Quarshie at the guard positions and Victor Stoffel once again at right tackle.

“There was a lot of space for me,” Saydee said. “Again, appreciate Isaac, Klein. They were doing a hell of a job. It was a different type of game for us. We strained the whole time.”

While it should be noted that USF (1-8, 0-5) came into Saturday with one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation (122nd in the FBS prior to kickoff), the Owls needed this in the worst way. The revamped running game helped open things up for freshman quarterback E.J. Warner, who posted the best numbers of his young career – 344 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 27 of his 36 throws. Wide receiver Jose Barbon caught eight of those passes for 103 yards and a 21-yard fourth-quarter touchdown that lifted Temple to a 40-28 lead with 14:22 left to play, and fellow wideout Adonicas Sanders, out with a knee sprain since the second half of the Tulsa game, returned Saturday and caught four passes for 45 yards, including an 8-yard scoring toss from Warner at the 9:10 mark of the fourth quarter.