Temple runs away with a 54-28 rout of USF
Jordan Magee asked the same thing of his roommate prior to Saturday’s game.
“I tell him before every game I need 100-plus (rushing yards),” Temple’s redshirt sophomore linebacker said, “and he outdid himself.”
He certainly did.
Edward Saydee, Magee’s roommate, went off for 334 all-purpose yards – 265 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and 69 yards on four catches – to lead the Owls to a 54-28 rout of USF at Lincoln Financial Field that snapped a four-game losing streak and landed Temple (3-6 overall, 1-4 in the American Athletic Conference) its first league win of the season.
The redshirt sophomore running back out of Penn Charter scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage of the second half to push Temple out to a 23-14 lead and scored from 40 yards out a little more than three minutes later to help lift the Owls to a 30-21 advantage. His 27-yard touchdown run at the 6:02 mark of the fourth quarter closed out the scoring on a day when the FBS’ second-worst rushing offense unleashed eight weeks of frustration and gave way to a few milestones.
Saydee, who came into Saturday’s game with just 290 rushing yards and one touchdown this season while averaging a pedestrian 3.41 yards per carry, almost equaled his season total in one afternoon on a lofty 11 yards per carry. His 265 rushing yards marked the fifth-highest single-game total by a Temple running back in the program’s history, and his 334 yards from scrimmage are the program’s third-highest single-game mark.
“I know I had to do my job,” Saydee said, flanked by left tackle Isaac Moore and center Adam Klein during the postgame press conference. “Just stay composed and trust my O-line. They were doing a hell of a job the whole time. I just believe them and trust them and stayed patient. And when it opened up, hit it.”
After missing last week’s game at Navy, Klein returned to the offensive line and weathered two high snaps as part of an offensive line that has not started the same five players in consecutive weeks this season. On the 40-yard touchdown run, Saydee made USF defensive end Jonathan Ross miss, cut to his left and ran untouched to the end zone, but he also benefitted from a much better run-blocking performance from an offensive line that had Bryce Thoman and Wisdom Quarshie at the guard positions and Victor Stoffel once again at right tackle.
“There was a lot of space for me,” Saydee said. “Again, appreciate Isaac, Klein. They were doing a hell of a job. It was a different type of game for us. We strained the whole time.”
While it should be noted that USF (1-8, 0-5) came into Saturday with one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation (122nd in the FBS prior to kickoff), the Owls needed this in the worst way. The revamped running game helped open things up for freshman quarterback E.J. Warner, who posted the best numbers of his young career – 344 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 27 of his 36 throws. Wide receiver Jose Barbon caught eight of those passes for 103 yards and a 21-yard fourth-quarter touchdown that lifted Temple to a 40-28 lead with 14:22 left to play, and fellow wideout Adonicas Sanders, out with a knee sprain since the second half of the Tulsa game, returned Saturday and caught four passes for 45 yards, including an 8-yard scoring toss from Warner at the 9:10 mark of the fourth quarter.
Warner gave a nod to his oft-injured and maligned offensive line.
“I’m just so proud of those guys,” Warner said. “We’ve had so many injuries and different combinations of people. Really, just those five guys came in today and just executed what they had to do. I’m just proud of them for bouncing back after other weeks and just coming back, playing their game and opening up holes. The run game was fantastic today. Made my job so much easier.”
Temple never punted Saturday – a first in the history of the program - and scored on 10 of its 12 drives, with the other two drives ending as the Owls ran out the clock prior to halftime and at the end of the game. The Owls’ 54 points marked the 16th-highest total in the program’s history and the seventh-most against a conference opponent. Their 621 yards of total offense marked the fourth-highest total in the program’s history and the most since a 2019 season-opening win over Bucknell.
Turning point
For all the offense on display Saturday, the turning point was a fumbled exchange between USF quarterback Katravis Marsh and Brian Battie, who tallied 129 yards on 19 carries Saturday. Temple linebacker Jacob Hollins jumped on the ball for a fumble recovery at the 12:28 mark of the fourth quarter to give the Owls the ball at the Bulls’ 44-yard line.
Six plays later, Sanders hauled in his one-handed touchdown catch from Warner from eight yards out to help lift the Owls to a 47-28 lead with 9:10 left to go, with Warner using a play fake before putting the ball into the end zone over USF cornerback Daquan Evans and free safety T-Mac Simpson.
In a game when USF continued to punch back and tallied 471 yards of offense of its own, getting ahead by three scores finally gave Temple some breathing room.
“It was very big,” Magee said of Hollins’ fumble recovery. “We pride ourselves on turnovers, and if you can get a turnover, it changes the momentum of the game.”
A leg up
Before it erupted for five second-half touchdowns, Temple carried a 16-14 lead into halftime with the help of three Camden Price field goals. The Miami transfer added a fourth field goal in the third quarter, and his 18 points on the day were the most in a single game by an Owls kicker, besting Bob Wright’s total of 17 back in 1990 and any of the past performances by former Temple standout Brandon McManus, now in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.
“That’s awesome to hear,” Price, who hit on field goals of 32, 34, 32 and 35 yards, said. “I look up to Brandon. He’s had a great NFL career. Glad the offense kind of got it together to put me in a position to score, and I’ll take 30 yards all day.”
Drayton returns to the sideline
After being out of the building all of last week and missing the Navy game with a viral illness while assistant coach and his chief of staff Everett Withers coached the team, Stan Drayton returned for Temple’s win Saturday.
The first-year head coach, speaking with a hoarse voice postgame, said he could not have predicted a 54-point outburst, but he saw Saturday as something that had been building up.
“There's been flashes all year of, if we able to run the football consistently, if we're able to make those tough catches, if we're able to just connect receiver to quarterback on a more consistent basis that we can be a pretty, pretty good offense,” Drayton said, “and it just so happened to click today.”
Stat stuff
Magee led the Owls with 11 total tackles, and sophomore safety Brenyen Scott registered the team’s lone sack of the day. … Fellow safety Alex Odom tallied eight tackles, including 2.0 tackles for a loss, and recorded a second-quarter interception that led to Price’s third field goal of the day. ... Darvon Hubbard had 24 yards on four carries, including a four-yard touchdown run that gave way to a 16-7 lead for the Owls with 1:10 left before halftime.
