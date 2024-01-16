Temple overcame an early 15-point deficit in the first half but ran out of gas in the second half Tuesday night in a 77-64 loss to SMU at Moody Coliseum.

The Owls, who fell to 8-10 overall and 1-4 in the American Athletic Conference with the loss, watched the Mustangs (12-5, 3-1) score the game’s first 15 points and did not get their first until forward Taj Thweatt hit 1 of 2 free throws after nearly six minutes had gone by.

That first point from Thweatt was the beginning of a 28-11 Temple run that erased that 15-point deficit and gave the Owls a 28-26 lead with a little less than three minutes left in the first half, with forward Sam Hofman canning a pair of three-pointers to put Temple ahead.

SMU forward Samuell Williamson then scored the last four points of the half to give the Mustangs a 30-28 halftime lead. Williamson, a former McDonald’s All-American and 5-star recruit who transferred to SMU prior to last season from Louisville, posted a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Temple fell behind by as many as eight points on a couple of occasions within the first 10 minutes of the second half, once after a three from Chuck Harris (game-high 18 points) and again less than two minutes later on a turnaround jumper by Williamson, which gave SMU a 44-36 lead with 14:46 to go. But over a stretch of a little more than four minutes, the Owls followed with a 14-5 run, capped by a Shane Dezonie three, to take a short-lived 50-49 lead with 10:36 remaining. Dezonie’s 14 points Tuesday night were a career-high.

After that, the team’s traded 7-0 run runs, with Jahlil White capping Temple’s with a driving layup that put the Owls ahead by 57-56 with 7:35 to go. White, in his fourth game back since reinjuring his right ring finger, scored 14 points and swiped a team-high nine rebounds before fouling out in the game’s final minute.

The layup from White represented Temple’s last lead of the night. SMU, which shot 60% (15 of 25 in the second half), outscored the Owls by 21-7 the rest of the way, while Temple encountered one of the many scoreless, poor-shooting stretches that has been a problem all season. The Owls went 0-for-6, hit just 1 of their last 11 shots from the floor and went without a field goal over the last 4:36 of the game.

Temple, which will return home to host Rice Saturday at the Liacouras Center, got 10 points off the bench from Matteo Picarelli, who hit his first three three-pointers before missing his last four shots of the game.

Putbacks: Temple played its second consecutive game without injured forward Steve Settle, who is considered day-to-day heading into Saturday’s game, according to a team spokesperson. … Point guard Hysier Miller played his best stretch of offensive basketball in the second half when he scored five straight points, including a three-point play off a reverse layup that got Temple within a point with 8:36 to go. But Miller otherwise struggled once again with his shooting, this time going 3-for-16 from the floor and 0-for-10 from three-point range. Miller has yet to hit at least half of his shots from the floor in a game this season and has gone 6 of 35 (17%) over the last three games since shooting 6-for-13 in Temple’s last win, a 68-61 victory over Wichita State back on Jan. 7. … SMU blocked nine shots and assisted on 18 of its 24 field goals Tuesday night.