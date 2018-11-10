Thanks in large part to 210 yards and a conference-record six rushing touchdowns by senior running back Ryquell Armstead, Temple is bowl-eligible for a fifth consecutive season after Saturday night’s 59-49 win over Houston at TDECU Stadium.

Armstead, who returned last week to play at UCF after missing the previous two games with a high ankle sprain, responded with a season-high 30 carries for 210 yards and scored three times in each half, doubling his season total of the six scores he had coming into the game. Armstead’s prolific rushing night helped Temple (6-4 overall, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) outlast Houston, which stayed in the game behind the play of quarterback D’Eriq King, who threw for 322 yards and five touchdowns. Three went to Bryson Smith, who caught seven passes for 117 yards.

King also tallied 150 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

On a night when defense seemed like an afterthought, the two teams combined to run 172 plays and tally 1,064 yards of total offense. Houston played once again without All-American defensive tackle Ed Oliver and surrendered 312 rushing yards to Temple, which played without its starting center, Matt Hennessy, who sustained an injury last week at UCF. Guard Vincent Picozzi, who stepped in for Hennessy last week, shifted over to center and started in his place.

Temple led by 21 points on three occasions, each time on touchdown runs by Armstead, but Houston (7-3, 4-1) got within a touchdown at 56-49 with 6:18 to go in the fourth quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown connections from King to Smith, with a successful onside kick sandwiched in between.

Will Mobley’s 40-yard field goal with 2 minutes, 29 seconds left to play gave the Owls their 10-point cushion, and Delvon Randall’s late interception - with the help of fellow safety Rodney Williams’ pass breakup – sealed the game.

Temple redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Russo wasn’t asked to throw as much as he did last week but still completed 14 of 22 passes for 217 yards. Redshirt senior wide receiver Ventell Bryant caught seven passes for 61 yards and became the Owls’ all-time leader in receiving yards in the process. Senior fullback Rob Ritrovato helped spell Armstead throughout the night and finished with 91 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Temple jumped on Houston early by forcing a three-and-out on the game’s first series, and then Ty Mason blocked Dane Roy’s punt to give the Owls a great opportunity after Branden Mack returned the ball to the Cougars’ 8-yard line. Armstead scored two plays later, and Temple used a turnover on the ensuing series to set up Armstead for his second touchdown that helped give the Owls a 14-0 lead at the 8:34 mark of the first quarter.

Saturday's win marked Temple's first victory over Houston in seven tries. The Owls lost to Houston at Lincoln Financial Field, 20-13, last season and fell to the Cougars in Houston in the American's first conference championship game back in 2015.

EXTRA POINTS: Temple defensive tackle Michael Dobge collected seven tackles and a sack, and linebacker Shaun Bradley led the Owls with 10 tackles. … Linebacker Sam Franklin, who finished with six tackles, was whistled for targeting in the fourth quarter and ejected from the game, which means he will miss the first half of next Saturday’s game against USF. … Ventell Bryant now has 2,319 career receiving yards, surpassing former Owl Willie Marshall’s 2,272. … Ryquell Armstead’s six rushing touchdowns were one shy of the program’s single-game record of seven, set by Montel Harris at Army back in 2012, but the Millville High School product did reach a couple of milestones Saturday night. He became just the fourth Temple running back with multiple 200-yard rushing games, and he passed Jahad Thomas and then Matt Brown to move into fourth place on the program’s all-time rushing yardage list. … The 108 combined points in Saturday night’s game tied for the most ever in a game played by Temple in the FBS era.