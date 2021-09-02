Temple-Rutgers opener postponed until Saturday

The flooding and damage brought on by Tropical Storm Ida has postponed Temple's football season opener at Rutgers, originally set for a 6:30 p.m. Thursday night kickoff, until Saturday, Sept. 4.

Kickoff time has not been finalized yet, and a release Temple sent out Thursday said information on tickets will be forthcoming.

The Owls, who are looking to rebound from last year's 1-6 season, couldn't start their 2020 campaign until last Oct. 10 due to the complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I said all summer that we went through a lot last year and that has prepared us for anything,” Temple third-year head coach Rod Carey said. “My thoughts are with those families who have lost their homes due to this storm. Delaying our football game for 48 hours is not as devastating as their situations.”