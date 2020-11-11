Temple's basketball schedule nearing completion
Temple is set to play NJIT at the Liacouras Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25, in its season opener, Deputy Director of Athletics Craig Angelos told The Scoop, OwlScoop.com's weekly podcast, Wednesday.I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news