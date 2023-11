After snapping a five-game losing streak with Saturday’s 32-18 win over Navy, Temple can still become bowl-eligible if it wins its last three games.

It won’t be easy, of course, and it starts Saturday in Tampa at USF. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is set for noon, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. The Bulls are 4-5 and coming off a 59-50 loss at Memphis.

Temple’s second-year head coach Stan Drayton, defensive lineman Jerquavion Mahone and wide receiver Dante Wright spoke with reporters Monday at the team’s Edberg-Olson Hall facility, and you can watch those interviews here.