Temple's comeback effort falls short in 64-57 loss to USF

Trailing by 13 points to start the third quarter was unfamiliar territory for Diane Richardson’s team, but it was where the Owls found themselves Saturday afternoon at the Liacouras Center against South Florida.

Early foul trouble set Temple back as USF, led by guard Sammie Puisis, took over to end the first quarter and never looked back.

Trailing big, the Owls turned to leading scorer Tiarra East, who has struggled the past couple of games. The senior guard sparked a comeback with four steals and eight points in the third quarter as Temple cut the Bulls’ lead to just two going into the final period.

The Owls looked primed to take the lead, but a five-minute scoring drought and poor rebounding put the comeback hopes in jeopardy. USF took advantage, hitting clutch shots down the stretch to close out the Owls and pick up a 64-57 win.

“It was a tough game,” Richardson said. “We did some really good things and then some things that weren’t enough for us to get the win. So we’ve got to work on rebounding, and I think that was the difference in the game today.”

East led the Owls with 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting in breaking out of her slump. Kaylah Turner provided a spark off the bench with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, with all her field goals coming from beyond the arc.

Defensively, Temple (13-9, 7-5 American Athletic Conference) started strong, holding USF (15-8, 8-2 AAC) scoreless for the first five minutes of the game. However, the offense wasn’t able to take advantage of it and scored just four points.

The Bulls' offense started to find its footing by relying on Puisis. The USF guard scored a career-high 26 points against the Owls in the first matchup of the season and picked up right where she left off, scoring nine points as the Bulls ended the quarter on a 10-1 run to take an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Temple’s defense continued to be strong in the second quarter, holding USF to 29% from the field, but foul trouble started to impact Temple’s offensive rhythm. Five players picked up two fouls with consistent substitutions that never allowed Temple to find consistency. The Owls shot just 21% in the quarter and trailed 27-20 going into halftime.

“It bothered us because our guards got in foul trouble and when we put subs in, it was a little bit of a drop off, ”Richardson said. “I'm going to be honest, 23 fouls to 13, that is just unheard of. I thought they had their hands on us a lot.”

Both teams' offenses picked up in the third quarter, with Puisis hitting two early threes as USF hit its largest lead of the day. Temple, spurred by East’s defensive intensity, started to make a comeback as it began to translate to the offensive side.

East’s eight points, alongside five points from Amaya Oliver, helped set up the Owls to end the quarter on a 6-0 run, but USF maintained a 41-39 lead going into the final period.

USF forwards L’or Mputu and Carla Brito gave the Bulls offense life again, combining for 15 of USF’s 23 points in the fourth quarter. The Owls’ offense failed to respond, as guard Tarriyonna Gary struggled in the fourth quarter, going 1-for-6 from the field down the stretch. East and Turner combined for 11 points in an attempt to close the gap late, but USF’s late 9-for-11 free-throwing shooting closed out the game.

USF forced 18 Temple turnovers, something the Owls had previously held in check this season in terms of taking care of the ball. The Owls also lost the rebound battle, 40-31.

“We just didn’t take care of the ball,” Gary said. “There wasn’t a lot of pressure. We just had to find the open person at the right time and we didn’t do a great job of that.”

Temple continues to sit outside of the top four standings in the American Athletic Conference, having gone 0-5 against the top four teams. The Owls will look to get back on track Tuesday at 6 p.m against UAB. The Blazers sit behind the Owls in the standings with a 15-9 overall record and a 6-6 mark against conference opponents.