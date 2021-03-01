OwlScoop - Temple's conference tournament seeding may be out of its control

Temple (5-10, 4-10 American Athletic Conference) was subject to another cancellation this past Saturday against UCF (8-11, 6-10 AAC) following multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the Owls’ program.

Their next matchup is slated for this Saturday, with Temple hosting Wichita State on senior night, but the hope for that game taking place is dwindling as the team enters its third break in play since the start of the season.

In the event the Owls’ regular season has been cut short, they can shift their attention to the first round of the conference tournament, scheduled to take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas from March 11-14.

In prior years, with 12 member institutions, the first four teams would get a bye to the second round and await the completion of four first-round matchups. But UConn’s departure to the Big East this past offseason left the conference with only 11 schools.

This year, the top five seeds in the conference will get first-round byes. Those teams will more than likely be Wichita State (13-4, 9-2 AAC), Houston (20-3, 13-3 AAC), Memphis (14-6, 10-3 AAC) and SMU (11-4, 7-4 AAC) with Cincinnati (9-9, 7-6 AAC) holding on by a thread to the fifth seed. The Bearcats have one game remaining on their schedule against ECU this coming Sunday while Tulsa (10-10, 7-8 AAC) is right behind them with three more games, vying for the fifth spot.

Beginning at noon on Thursday, March 11, the 9 seed will face the 8 seed. Followed by the 10 and 7 seeds at 3 p.m. The 11 and 6 seeds will finish the night, tipping off at 7 p.m., in the final slots for the quarterfinals the following afternoon.

Temple currently sits at the 9 seed, which would mean it would play USF at noon on March 11 if the season ended today. The Bulls still have two more games on their schedule hosting Memphis and traveling to Tulane.

Right in front of USF (8-10, 4-8 AAC) is UCF, which has two more games against Tulsa and at ECU. The Bulls and Knights are neck-and-neck at the 7 and 8 seeds so if Temple stands pat, it would likely face either Florida team.

Right behind Temple at No. 10 is Tulane (9-11, 4-11 AAC). The Green Wave have two more home matchups, one against Wichita State and the other with USF. Tulane has the opportunity to leap the Owls in the standings during the final stretch of the season, dropping Temple to No. 10.

In that case, the Owls would be subject to a matchup with the 7 seed in the conference during the second slot of the first round. That would most likely be whichever team from Florida finishes the season stronger but leaves a bit of wiggle room for both those teams to excel and Tulsa to collapse over its next three games.

If Temple is able to squeeze in its game against Wichita State this Saturday, it would have a chance to bolster its conference record to 5-10 with the potential to finish as high as the 7 seed if UCF and USF lose out. A loss to the Shockers could find Temple in last place if ECU wins out in its remaining two games.

The four-game quarterfinals get underway at noon on Friday, March 12 with the winner of the previous day’s noon game. That is followed by the No. 5 seed and No. 4 seed which both earned first-round byes. The second winner from day one will play the No. 2 seed and the winner of the late game will face the No. 3 seed at the end of the night.

Saturday will be the semifinals and on Sunday, the AAC will crown a conference champion.

Last season’s conference tournament was canceled the day of the first round of games due to growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. One year later, the conference tournament is scheduled to take place in the same arena, this time adhering to certain COVID restrictions.



