After his team lost its American Athletic Conference opener, 48-26, at Tulsa last Thursday, Temple football head coach Stan Drayton said his team is banged up and has a lot to work on before the Owls host UTSA in the program’s homecoming game Saturday.

Beyond the 22-point margin of defeat, the biggest loss to come out of Thursday’s game was that of transfer defensive lineman Allan Haye, who exited the game in the first half with what Drayton confirmed Monday was a season-ending lower-body injury. That’s a big blow to a defensive line that has already been without tackles Demerick Morris and K.J. Miles since August.

The Owls also have three other starters who were injured against the Golden Hurricane. Wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr., single-digit graduate linebacker Yvandy Rigby and redshirt junior wide receiver Dante Wright are all day-to-day, Drayton said Monday. Anderson and Wright are first and second on the team, respectively, in receptions and receiving yards.

Despite the two-game losing streak, Drayton said his players are giving maximum effort.

“It's not like guys are out here trying to make those mistakes,” Drayton said when asked about his offense’s turnover struggles. “They’re out there trying to make plays and run through tackles…The quarterback (E.J. Warner) is trying to make the right throws with timing. There's a lot that goes into that. It's a mindset.”

And while Temple's injuries have continued to mount, UTSA will have a key player back for Saturday.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, who has missed the last two games with turf toe but is expected to play against the Owls, is a true dual-threat quarterback and probably the fastest one Temple will have faced to date.

The 6-foot, 205-pound redshirt senior, who has passed for 9,775 passing yards, 76 passing touchdowns and just 26 interceptions while rushing for 1,880 yards and 24 touchdowns in five seasons, could potentially pick apart a Temple defense Drayton said isn't playing well enough.

“We have to really focus in on eliminating some MA’s (missed assignments) and playing better on defense,” Drayton said. “If we can get ourselves in the right spots in the right times, maybe we’ll have more opportunities for those things to happen for us.”

Monday’s press conference had a dull feeling to it. Maybe it’s a realization by Drayton that this team just isn’t good enough right now to compete and the program is a year behind where he hoped it would be. Again, injuries don’t help, but even when close to full strength, the Owls have often shown they’re a step behind better competition.