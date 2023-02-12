After cutting an 18-point second-half deficit to four, Temple came up short in a 86-77 loss at Memphis Sunday.

Guard Khalif Battle posted his fifth-consecutive 20-point game off the bench with a team-high 25 points, and sophomore point guard Hysier Miller added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and just one turnover in 38 minutes, but Memphis (19-6 overall, 9-3 in the American Athletic Conference) got a terrific, all-around effort from forward DeAndre Williams, who posted game-highs of 26 points and 12 rebounds, along with six assists. And after a slow first half that saw him score just four points on 1 of 8 shooting, Tigers guard Kendric Davis finished with 21 points.

Memphis hit five of its last six shots to close out the win, including a pair of layups from Jayden Hardaway, who added 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting off the bench.

The loss was Temple’s third straight and dropped the Owls to 14-12 overall and 8-5 in conference play ahead of Thursday’s home game against Wichita State.

After trailing by three at 36-33 at halftime, Temple allowed Memphis to start the second half with a 7-0 run, and the Tigers eventually opened up an 18-point lead at 67-49 with 10 minutes, 19 seconds left after a three-point play from Davis. The Owls responded with a 16-2 run that saw five different players contribute along the way, including a combined nine points from Battle and center Jamille Reynolds, who scored his only four points of the day during that stretch.

A pullup jumper in the paint from Hardaway with 6:09 to go put a stop to Temple’s run, and the Owls never got any closer than six the rest of the way.

Taking care of the basketball was once again a problem for the Owls, who committed 11 of their 16 turnovers in the first half. The Tigers capitalized and scored 24 points off Temple turnovers, in addition to scoring 48 points in the paint to the Owls’ 28.

Damian Dunn moved back into the starting lineup as the Owls played without Jahlil White, who sat out Sunday with lower-back pain. Dunn scored just nine points on 3 of 11 shooting and committed a team-high four turnovers, but did dish out a career-best eight assists.

After seven consecutive double-figure scoring games, Dunn has been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of Temple’s last four games, shooting just 33 percent (13 of 39) and averaging 9.3 points and 4.0 turnovers in that span. He and forward Nick Jourdain, who scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, fouled out Sunday.