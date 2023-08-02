One of those most important groups for any football team is the offensive line and that's especially true for a Temple squad that had never had the same offensive line combination in back-to-back games last season. This training camp, however, the Owls are healthy and poised and for a successful season.

Last season, the Owls allowed just 0.8 sacks per game in their FBS contests. Including the game against FCS Lafayette, Temple gave up just 10 sacks for the entire season, which was good for No. 6 in the nation.

But while the offensive line did a good job protecting freshman quarterback EJ Warner, the unit struggled with run blocking and the Owls' leading rusher, Edward Saydee, had just 639 rushing yards and six touchdowns for the year. As a team, Temple finished No. 128 in the nation in rushing offense.

While it may be hard to replace single-digit seniors Adam Klein and Isaac Moore, who combined to start 22 games last season, this year's offensive line is fully healthy and some promising new recruits have been joined the program. Freshmen linemen Luke Watson, Kevin Terry, Eric King and Melvin Siani were also brought in during the offseason to help fill the void, as were junior college transfers Diego Barajas and Christopher Smith. James Faminu, Richard Rodriguez, Wisdom Quarshie and Victor Stoffel also return after logging starts last season.

When Temple coach Stan Drayton was asked on Tuesday if any new Owls had caught his eye, the first thing he mentioned was the offensive line.

“All of our offensive linemen are coming in showing good functionality of strength and size,” Drayton said. “A lot of times you bring in offensive linemen and you have to develop their size and strength. That’s still the case for some of our freshmen, but we have junior college kids that are physically ready.”

Saydee, meanwhile echoed his coach's message and highlighted the position group as one of the most improved from last season.

“Out of all the position groups, they’re the ones that stand out the most,” Saydee, the fifth-year running back said. “In summer workouts, they’re doing extra work every day…They look different, they move different and they are in it together. When you see the o-line, you see them all together…They’re going to be special this season.”

The first time Temple fans can see the new and improved offensive line is on Saturday Sept. 2 at 2pm at Lincoln Financial Field. The game can also be streamed live on ESPN+.