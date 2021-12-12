Temple's offense going 'back to the drawing board' after St. Joe's loss

It took three games for the after effects of Temple playing without its leading scorer to show, but the Owls sure could have used Khalif Battle on Saturday.

In a 68-49 loss to St. Joseph’s at Hagan Arena, Temple struggled to manufacture a whole lot offensively.

“We just didn’t make shots,” said Temple coach Aaron McKie. “They did some things a little different than what we would normally see. ... We just didn’t make shots and we didn’t make free throws (7 of 18).”

Jeremiah Williams held the ball, facilitating the offense from the top of the key, while Temple lined up in a diamond set around the paint. Fellow freshman guard Damian Dunn started under the basket looking to come off a down screen to catch the ball on the wing and initiate the offense.

St. Joseph’s guard Cameron Brown bullied through the screen, face guarding Dunn the whole way, making it near impossible for Temple’s new leading scorer to touch the ball.

Dunn finished with 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting. He struggled to get involved in the offense based on the way the Hawks, specifically Brown, were defending him.

“That doesn’t make us brilliant,” said Hawks coach Billy Lange. “Dunn has been awesome, he’s just a gifted scorer. It wasn’t just Cam. Jack Forrest did a great job. Kacper [Klaczek] did a great job. It took everybody to do it.”

The Owls shot a season-low 20 of 64 (31.3%) from the field and 2 for 20 from three (10%). Dunn and forward Nick Jourdain accounted for both triples.

St. Joe’s denied the wings and sat a big man in the middle of the paint. McKie said that hindered any backdoor passes, daring Temple to take ill-advised, deep shots.

Since Battle’s foot injury, Dunn has been their go-to guy at that end of the floor. He scored 16 points against La Salle, 27 against Penn and 18 against Vanderbilt, including an isolation 3-pointer that all but sealed the win.

“I was trying to get it to him and get him going,” Williams said. “If he can’t get it, we look for other things to go to our other actions. It’s just us going back to the drawing board and figuring it out.”

If Williams can’t get Dunn the ball in that specific set, the next look is to get the ball inside. When the Hawks denied that, Temple’s offense largely dissipated.

McKie said that has been a recurring issue in their offense. That’s when they could use a Battle-esque scorer.

“We get spooked for some reason when teams do that,” McKie said. “It’s just a natural progression. It shouldn’t come as a surprise when you come across teams who try to take away your first option or even your second option.”

Specifically in Saturday’s loss, he felt like they were a step slow.

Temple’s rotation went 10 deep in the loss. McKie was constantly reaching for fresh legs in need of a scoring spark off the bench.

The Owls practice counters and have things in place to play through suffocating defenses. But McKie said they haven’t been able to react fast enough.

Perhaps it’s a side effect of learning to live without a 20-plus point-per-game scorer.

“We’re taking it game by game without Battle,” Williams said. “We’ve been trying some different things and finding some different looks for every single one of us. As the season goes on and as we continue to practice, we’ll get our offense together.”

Photo courtesy Maya Queenan.