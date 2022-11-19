While it would have been difficult to knock off the No. 25 team in the country regardless, Temple's miscues on offense that resulted in punts on seven of its 12 offensive possessions made it that much harder, as did the Owls' four turnovers in Saturday's 23-3 loss.

The loss, which landed the Owls at 3-8 overall and 1-6 in the American Athletic Conference, would have been a shutout if not for a 43-yard field goal by Camden Price in the second quarter.

Temple coach Stan Drayton acknowledged his team's struggles after the game but was still optimistic about fixing the offense.

“Playing a game on a lopsided field, from a field position standpoint, is always playing uphill offensively,” Drayton said. “We just got to address the offensive production, or lack thereof, and rally the troops to see if we can get that fixed this week for our last game.”

The Owls had just 202 yards on offense in Saturday’s contest after consecutive offensive showcases that helped Temple eclipse more than 1,000 total offensive yards combined in those two games.

After passing P.J. Walker for the all time yards for a Temple freshman quarterback last week against Houston, freshman quarterback EJ Warner struggled against a top-tier Bearcats defense and threw for just 167 yards and two interceptions.

“We just struggled to find any sort of rhythm,” Warner said. “When we drove down, we made a mistake...We just couldn't execute today and we struggled on offense for sure.”

Temple’s defense made a statement on Cincinnati’s first drive of the game when it forced a turnover on downs on its own 1-yard line.

That momentum did not carry over for much longer.

The Bearcats' offense gained steam late in the first quarter thanks to a 42-yard touchdown pass from Ben Bryant to Tre Tucker that put the Bearcats up, 7-0.

Bryant, a bounceback transfer from Eastern Michigan, was just 9-of-18 passing but threw for 180 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by backup quarterback Evan Prater with five minutes remaining in the first half.

In spite of the quarterback change, Cincinnati still posted 23 points and 388 total yards.

Cincinnati running back Ryan Montgomery ran for 58 yards off of 14 attempts, highlighted by a 26-yard touchdown that came as a result of a fumble by Temple running back Edward Saydee.

The Temple defense was without sophomore defensive lineman Darian Varner, who was wearing a boot and riding a scooter prior to Temple’s matchup. Varner had been huge for the Owls defense with 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss on the year.

Despite Varner's absence, the defense still had success in getting to both of Cincinnati’s quarterback’s as Temple recorded three sacks in the first half and finished the game with five sacks. Layton Jordan led the team with 2.5 sacks tp bringing his season total to a team-high 9 sacks.

“The whole mantra for our defense is negative plays, TFL’s, and sacks,” Drayton said. “So anytime we get a combination of those we’re celebrating them.”

Varner will miss the final game of the season next weekend against East Carolina and will need repairs on it in the offseason, Drayton said.

“He’s gonna be getting his foot repaired this off-season,” Drayton said. “We’re just gonna keep him on the sideline with the team the rest of the year.”

After Prater entered the game last in the second quarter, the second half saw Cincinnati control most of the tempo. The Bearcats had 19:33 time of possession in the second half with two of their five drives resulting in points.

“They put a quarterback in there that’s a dual threat,” Drayton said. “So now from a coverage standpoint you have to account for him.”

Turning Point

With five minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Owls put together one of their best drives of the game to enter the red zone for the first time in the game. At the time, it looked as if the team may have still had some fight left.

Cincinnati defensive back Bryon Threats had other plans. however, as he picked off Warner in the end zone on a pass that was intended for D’wan Mathis.

Following the pick, Cincinnati put together a 12 play, 74-yard scoring drive that resulted in a 24-yard field goal from junior kicker Ryan Coe to end any hopes of a Temple comeback.

Rushing Attack

Yet again, Temple was inefficient at rushing the ball on Saturday afternoon. Temple attempted 19 rushing attempts in the loss and gained only 35 yards. Miscommunication between Warner and center Adam Klein on the team’s second play of the game resulted in a 14-yard rushing loss for Warner.

Saydee has yet to back up his performance against USF (334 total yards, 3 touchdowns). Against a Cincinnati defense that entered the game having allowed 144 rushing yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry, Saydee finished the contest with just 19 rushing yards.

“You know you've just got to give credit to the opponents defense,” Drayton said. “Cincinnati was a great defense, one of the best fronts that we faced all year.”

Stat Stuff

Tight-end Jordan Smith led the Owls with nine targets and 40 yards while senior tight end Josh Whyle led the Bearcats in yards with 70 yards off of seven catches. Owls linebacker Jordan Magee led the Owls in tackles with nine while Jaheim Thomas and Van Frossen led the Bearcats with six tackles apiece.

Wide receiver Jose Barbon finished with 31 yards on five receptions. Barbon moved to No. 9 all-time in Temple history in receptions with 123 career catches.

Up Next

Next week Temple closes out its season on senior day and hopes to bounce back from Saturday's loss as it hosts East Carolina (6-4, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) at Lincoln Financial Field.



