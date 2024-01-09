A common theme for Temple all season has been its inability to start games quickly. But against Wichita State, the Owls scored 13 of the first 16 points and did not allow a Shocker field goal until the one-minute mark of the first quarter.

The Owls used that hot start to set the pace of play and dominate throughout in their 72-49 win over the Shockers Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena.

It was the 100th collegiate coaching victory of Diane Richardson’s career and her 20th at Temple.

“I couldn’t have done it without [the players] and without my staff, who’s been with me the entire time,” Richardson said. “I didn’t even know it was 100 till they started throwing stuff at me. I’m happy and glad we could accomplish that.”

“We came out here to win on this trip,” Richardson added. “That game on Saturday was excellent because they fought back and were poised. Coming into this game, they were poised again."

Temple won its second consecutive game without its leading scorer, guard Tiarra East. The 5-foot-10 junior, who is averaging 12.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season, "should be back" Sunday when the Owls host Memphis Sunday at the Liacouras Center, Richardson said.

The Owls shot 50% from the field, their second-best mark of the season aside from the season-opening win over Delaware State in which Temple shot 53.8% in a 66-point rout.

Temple guard Demi Washington led the way for the Owls with a career-high 20 points on an efficient 9-of-11 shooting, adding four rebounds and three assists.

Tarriyonna Gary also had a solid performance and finished with her first double-double of the season, putting up 10 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

However, she did turn the ball over five times.

“We talked about urgency, the sense of urgency before the game,” Richardson said. “We wanted them to stay on that urgency. The importance of not waiting to react, but to go ahead and do what we needed to do. They both bought into that and went out doing it.”

The Owls improved to 9-7 overall and 3-1 in the American Athletic Conference with the win, but they were far from perfect in doing so. Temple committed a season-high 25 turnovers, but the Owls’ transition defense held Wichita State to five points off of its turnovers.

Temple, conversely, scored 21 points off of the Shockers' 19 turnovers.

“Early on they were denying the passing, and reversal passes,” Richardson said. “We knew that coming in that that’s what they do. We worked on it, but we slipped up a few of them. They got a hold of them, and ran off to the races.”

One thing Richardson and Temple have prided themselves on this season has been the team’s defense. That aggressive defense showed against the Shockers, as the Owls forced them to shoot just 28% from the field, the second-lowest percentage they’ve held an opponent to this season.

Temple forced Wichita State (5-11, 1-3) to shoot the three-point shot, something the Shockers have struggled to do to the tune of 25% from beyond the arc this season. Wichita State was 1-of-19 from three-point range Tuesday night, as the Owls closed out on shooters to force misses.

“We knew that this was a team that relied on points in the paint,” Richardson said. “So we knew if we shut them down, they would have to go to a perimeter game, which is not what they’re used to. And that’s exactly what happened. We had people that were taking perimeter shots that they weren’t used to.”

Postgame press conference

Richardson addressed the media after Tuesday’s game. You can listen to the postgame media session here.