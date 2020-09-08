OwlScoop - Temple's season opener at Navy moved to Oct. 10

Temple has moved its season opener at Navy from Sept. 26 to Oct. 10.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Temple head coach Rod Carey said that he and his staff saw this coming about three or four weeks ago, which is why they put a plan in motion to move back their first game of the season and buy them some time.

“I want to play, the kids want to play as fast as we could here,” Carey said. “But with the restrictions that were under from the city and guidelines, moving it back, it was the last chip we had to play as far as getting the team ready to play and getting that time back on our side.”

Navy has similar practice restrictions in place as Temple, and the difference in levels of preparation were on full display in the Midshipmen's 55-3 loss to BYU Monday night. Temple clearly did not feel like it would be ready to play a football game in two weeks, as the Owls are currently limited to about a dozen practice plays as a team.

“First off, our team has to be safe to play,” Carey said. “I’m not just talking about COVID, I’m talking about football safe. You have to practice football to be able to do that. That’s where we are. That’s what we saw coming and that’s how we planned for this thing.”

Back on Aug. 28, Carey said the longer COVID-19 guidelines limited Temple from participating in full-fledged scrimmages, the more likely that Temple’s season opener would be in jeopardy.

And he was right.

The decision to move back the team’s opener 14 days ultimately came down to Temple and Navy agreeing upon it, Carey said Tuesday. Carey looked over both team’s schedules to see if there was a common opening for both the Midshipmen and the Owls and both sides landed on Oct. 10, with the American Athletic Conference approving the date change.

The Owls will now have close to a month to prepare for their season opener, but practice protocols are going to have to change much sooner than later if they want to have any chance of getting in the game.