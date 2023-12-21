Temple continued its long stretch of games away from The Liacouras Center Thursday afternoon against Nevada in the first game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

The Owls suffered an 80-56 loss to the Wolf Pack in the SimpliFi Arena, regulating them to the consolation bracket of the tournament. After the defeat, Temple head coach Adam Fisher had some high praise for the team from Reno.

“Credit to Nevada,” Fisher said. “That’s an NCAA Tournament team.”

Next up, the Owls will face Old Dominion (3-7) in a consolation game Dec. 22 with the tip-off time to be determined.

While little went right for the Owls in the loss, here are some key takeaways from game one in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Missing the mark

Temple (6-5) has not shot the basketball efficiently so far this season, averaging a lowly 40% from the field coming into Thursday afternoon. Yet, over their last three games, the Owls have made a respectable 46% of their shot attempts.

However, thanks to a rigid Nevada (10-1) defense, Temple’s shooting struggles plagued them once again.

“They have great help defenders, they pull in,” Fisher said. “Credit to them. They’re in gaps, they challenge every shot, and they’re extremely well-coached. It’s a really good defensive team.”

Nevada’s overall length forced Temple to settle for contested jumpers more often than not, which resulted in an abysmal 28% field goal percentage.

The Owls have missed the efficient scoring of guard Jordan Riley, who has sat out the last two matchups with an illness. Fisher is optimistic that Riley can return to the lineup before the Owls head back to North Broad Street.

White trying to adjust

Before Temple guard Jahlil White injured his right hand on an attempted alley-oop against Columbia on Nov. 18, he was averaging 14 points per game on an efficient 49% from the field.

White looked rusty against Nevada after a solid performance last week against VCU. White had 13 points, but he made just two of his 12 shots from the field and had a game-high five turnovers.

The guard earned most of his points from the free-throw line, making nine of his 12 shots from the stripe. With under three minutes remaining in the game, White picked up his fifth foul on a shot by Nevada guard Keenan Blackshear.

“Jah has been out for a while,” Fisher said. “We’re asking him to do a lot of stuff. I thought he did a great job getting downhill and getting on the foul line through a really tough defense. The shooting will come. We’ve just got to keep getting him acclimated.”

Putbacks

Temple scored just 56 points against Nevada, its lowest point total since scoring 54 points in its 84-54 loss to Cincinnati in the first round of the 2023 American Athletic Conference tournament. ... Nevada forward Nick Davidson had the best performance of his collegiate career against Temple. His career-high 19 points and 16 rebounds secured his first-ever double-double. ... Hysier Miller led the Owls with 18 points but once again missed more than half of his attempts from the floor (7 of 19) in the loss.

Postgame press conference

Listen to Adam Fisher and Hysier Miller talk about the game Thursday here.