Temple set a “tournament-or-bust” expectation for itself in the preseason. On Monday night, the Owls lost their season opener to Wagner, 76-73.

In the heat of the moment, it seemed like a bad loss to a team that didn’t win the Northeast Conference Tournament last season. Then the next two days played out.

Conference rivals UCF and USF, former conference rival Rhode Island, along with Oklahoma, Florida State and USC, all suffered bad losses Monday. On Wednesday, Boise State and Louisville were added to the list. That same night saw Florida Gulf Coast – which beat USC on Monday – lose to San Diego, making USC’s loss even worse.

Considering that and the fact that Wagner was one of three teams to earn a first-place vote in the NEC Preseason poll, Temple’s tournament hopes are far from dead.

The Owls must pivot their attention to Villanova. Temple hasn’t played the Wildcats since a 76-56 loss in Feb. 2020, and have lost 11 of the last 14 games in the series. Now Aaron McKie and Kyle Neptune will face off the first time to start a new era in the Big 5 rivalry.

“It’s a great feeling,” McKie said. “It’s a Big 5 rivalry, it’s one of the top programs in the country… It’s always been big for me as a kid just growing up and watching it and playing in it.”

Against Wagner, Temple held a 15-point lead in the second half before losing in overtime. The Owls came out flat on offense and didn’t communicate on defense, as evidenced by Jahbril Price-Noel’s game-tying three as regulation approached an end.

Temple lost games due to defensive breakdowns last season as well. McKie knows his team can’t have those lapses against No. 16 Villanova on Friday night if it expects to win.

“I thought our communication cost us throughout the [Wagner] game,” McKie said. “We have to get better if we want to make the [NCAA] Tournament.

The Wildcats are coming off an 81-68 win over La Salle on Monday night in former Temple head coach Fran Dunphy’s first game coaching his alma mater. In the battle of new coaches, Villanova guard Caleb Daniels led the Wildcats in points, assists and rebounds. He finished with 24 points, four assists and 10 rebounds.

Villanova will be without senior guard Justin Moore, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, and freshman forward Cam Whitmore as he recovers from a thumb injury that he suffered in the preseason.

Without those pieces, Daniels and redshirt junior forward Eric Dixon will have to pave the way for Villanova, a team that still operates like it did under Jay Wright.

“[Villanova] looks the same to me,” McKie said. “They shot the ball well the other night… They play physical, they don’t make too many mistakes. So we’ve got to limit our mistakes. We’ve got to be rock-solid with everything we’re doing. We can’t give those guys second-chance opportunities and we have to guard that three-point line.”

Aside from that, Temple will need to significantly increase its offensive production. Against Wagner, preseason all-AAC guards Damian Dunn and Khalif Battle combined for 45 points on 44 percent shooting. Everyone else combined for 28 points on more than 34 percent shooting. Aside from point guard Hysier Miller’s two shot attempts, a lot of that stemmed from foul trouble.

Sophomores Zach Hicks and Jamille Reynolds had four fouls each, while Jahlil White fouled out. Fouls limited White to 18 minutes in the contest while Reynolds was four seconds shy of 12. Reynolds, a transfer center from UCF, was 3-for-8 from the field while Hicks and White combined to go 1-for-10.

On paper, Temple has the talent to steal a home victory from the banged-up Wildcats. However, the team cannot come out as flat as it did on Monday and cannot get into the same foul trouble.

Transfer guard Shane Dezonie is also expected to make his debut against Villanova, one game before Temple plays his former school in Vanderbilt.