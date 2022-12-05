Temple has a chance to earn its first share of a Big 5 championship in a decade Tuesday night if it beats Saint Joseph’s (3-4) at the Liacouras Center. And with a win against Penn (5-6) on Saturday, the Owls could win their first outright Big 5 title since 2009-10.

Head coach Aaron McKie joined sophomore forward Nick Jourdain and redshirt sophomore guard Damian Dunn spoke to reporters Monday to preview tomorrow’s game at the Liacouras Center.

Listen to the audio here:

Aaron McKie

Damian Dunn

Nick Jourdain

Temple is currently riding a three-game winning streak, a much-needed follow up to a 1-2 Feast Week that saw Temple get swept in the Empire Classic. The Owls now have what are expected to be Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 wins against Villanova (3-5), Rutgers (6-2) and VCU (5-3), and could use a Big 5 title to go along with a strong record in conference play on their tournament resume.

“I try not to look at it like that, but I think that’d be great for us,” McKie said. “It’s my job to keep these guys focused and get them ready, and just have them understand that those guys are coming out and attacking.”

After losing last year’s matchup in the Owls’ first game without Khalif Battle, Temple is looking to pick up a win over a St. Joe’s team that suffered a 97-80 loss at the hands of Fairleigh Dickinson (4-6) last Saturday. Last year’s 68-49 blowout loss to the Hawks was due in part to the efforts of former St. Joe’s standout and current Austin Spurs guard Jordan Hall’s 26 points, five assists and eight rebounds.

Hall, who had seven turnovers in the game, was intense all night, getting in the faces of Temple players and displaying the emotions of a Big 5 rivalry.

This year, the Owls plan on letting cooler heads prevail and letting their basketball do the talking.

“I’ve learned through my last year playing these city games that it’s very intense and the vibe is different,” Jourdain said. “The records don’t matter. All of that is thrown out of the window.”

Jourdain has replaced Northern Colorado transfer Kur Jongkuch as Temple’s primary backup center. His length, athleticism and court vision allow the Owls to spread teams out and get out in transition. In his last three games, Jourdain has averaged 5.3 points, four rebounds and 1.67 blocks in 18 minutes per game, and has helped the Owls go on three game-sealing runs.

The Hawks are a small team that have no problem with playing four guards and staying in a five-out offense. They’re led by guards Lynn Greer III – whose father was a two-time first team All-Atlantic 10 selection for Temple – Cameron Brown, Erik Reynolds II and Christian Winborne.

The four combine to average 47.8 points per game, and are four of St. Joe’s top five players in minutes played. Temple will once again need to rely on Jourdain to keep up with the Hawks’ pace.

“We like Nick making plays for us at the top of our offense,” Dunn said. “Swinging the ball through Nick, I feel like we feel comfortable when teams have a slower big who’s guarding him because he can break a play off and get to the rim. … A lot of people don’t understand how smart he is on the court. He’s talking to you, he makes those in-game adjustments, so we lean on him when he comes in.”

St. Joe’s doesn’t add anything positive to Temple’s resume if the Owls win, but it can be a serious blemish if the Owls lose. Ideally, Temple needs to win its next four games and ride a potential seven-game winning streak into conference play.