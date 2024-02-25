There have been more downs than ups for Adam Fisher as a first-year head coach at Temple, including a 10-game losing streak full of several close losses and a slew of injuries.

Barring a surprising late-February and March run, the Owls won’t be playing postseason basketball beyond the American Athletic Conference tournament, but they will be playing on national television Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN when they take on Wichita State on the road in search of their second win in a row.

Before it struggled through its forgettable losing skid that spanned 42 days on the calendar, Temple beat Wichita State 68-61 back on Jan. 7 at the Liacouras Center behind 17 points apiece from Hysier Miller and Steve Settle. The Owls (9-17 overall, 2-11 in the American Athletic Conference) and Shockers (11-16, 3-11) have been stuck near the bottom of the league standings for much of the season, and Temple could get out of the basement with a win Sunday and a season sweep of Wichita State.

The Shockers snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday with a 79-63 win over Tulsa. Guard Colby Rogers, a Siena transfer, paced the Shockers in the victory with 19 points with the help of 9-for-9 shooting from the free-throw line.

Despite its record under first-year coach Paul Mills, Wichita State has shot a respectable 44.6% from the field and is 36thnationally with an average of 39.3 rebounds per game. Kenny Pohto, a 6-foot-10, 243-pound junior forward, is the Shockers’ leading rebounder at 6.3 boards per game and has grabbed a team-best 59 offensive rebounds. He scored a team-high 14 points off the bench when Temple beat Wichita State last month and could be one of the Owls’ most difficult matchups Sunday. He’s coming off a 16-point, seven-rebound effort in the Shockers’ win over Tulsa.

Temple got a balanced scoring effort a week ago in putting an end to its 10-game losing streak, placing four players in double figures in the Owls’ 83-77 win over UTSA. Miller’s 20 points, his seventh 20-point game of the season, paced Temple, and Settle scored the 1,000th point of his career en route to adding 16 points and a team-best seven rebounds.

Redshirt freshman point guard Quante Berry, who was limited to two minutes last Sunday due to an injury, practiced Saturday and should be available Sunday. The redshirt-freshman Providence transfer, who two weeks ago matched a career-high with 13 points and dished out a career-high four assists in a 73-70 loss to Charlotte, gives Temple a capable ballhandler off the bench.