Temple shoots past Memphis for fourth-straight win

Leading by 16 going into halftime was an ideal scenario for Temple Tuesday night at Memphis.

The Owls scored a flurry of points in finding a comfortable lead going into the break. They looked well on their way to another win as they approached next month’s American Athletic Conference tournament, but the Tigers didn’t make it easy.

Behind 10 points from Elauna Eaton, Memphis scored 33 points in the third quarter as they stormed back to take a lead before the end of the period.

With a three-game win streak on the line, it was guard Kaylah Turner who stepped up for Temple. She scored 16 points in the second half to help the Owls pick up a 91-79 win over Memphis at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

The Owls equal-opportunity offense was on full display, as six players finished in double figures, led by Turner’s 21 points. Guard Tiarra East was able to break out of her recent struggles with 21 points of her own on 7-for-16 shooting. As a team, the Owls shot 47% from the field and went 8-for-16 from beyond the arc.

Temple, which improved to 17-10 overall and 11-6 in the American Athletic Conference, started off well behind six points from forward Jaleesa Molina, but it didn’t take long for Memphis to respond with the help of guard Tanyuel Welch’s seven points. Memphis (7-20, 5-11 AAC) found success down low with Alasia Smith grabbing six rebounds in the first quarter.

Temple’s offensive rhythm continued into the second quarter, this time with guard Tristen Taylor scoring 10 points and hitting two threes as the Owls headed into halftime with all the momentum, up 46-30.

Memphis responded in the third quarter by pressing the Owls to limit the transition offense while relying on Eaton and Tilly Boler. The two combined for 18 points as the Tigers held Temple to 29% shooting with Turner and East combining for all of the Owls' points in the quarter.

But Temple’s defense contained Memphis, holding the Tigers to just 5-for-16 shooting from the field. The offense never wavered, shooting 59% as a team and getting seven points apiece from Turner and forward Anissa Rivera.

Boler led Memphis with 22 points, shooting 8-for-16 from the field and hitting four threes. Eaton added 20 points and also hit four threes. The Owls’ offense proved to be too much though, as Temple eclipsed 90 points in a game for the second time this season.

Temple sits in fourth place in the AAC standings with just two regular-season games remaining. The first comes Friday at home against Rice at 7 p.m. on Temple’s senior night.

Front page photo by Tim McCall.

