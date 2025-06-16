Temple snags a late 2025 addition, locks in another 2026 local commit

John-Patrick Oates , a class of 2026 tight end from La Salle College High School, was part of that visit last weekend and announced his commitment to Temple Sunday. The Owls also got a late 2025 commitment from safety Zander Baptiste , who played at The Asheville School in Asheville, North Carolina. Baptiste visited campus last week and received a scholarship offer Thursday.

Temple’s recruiting momentum has yet to burn out, as the Owls landed two more commitments, one from last weekend's big official visit weekend and one from the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Oates is Temple’s 11th verbal and first tight end commitment in the Class of 2026. Oates also fielded offers from Eastern Michigan, Albany, Georgetown, Howard and Towson before committing to Temple. He finished his junior season with 47 catches for 567 yards and five touchdowns.

Baptiste played on both sides of the ball as a senior as both a wide receiver and defensive back. Offensively, Baptiste had 20 receptions for 348 yards and seven touchdowns and also had 25 tackles with three interceptions on defense.

Temple was the first FBS program to offer Baptiste and he quickly took advantage of the opportunity. Baptiste will join Jett White, Zavien Bryant, Jamarcus Pierre and Devontae Grant in the Owls' defensive backfield as incoming freshmen.