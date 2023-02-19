It wasn’t perfect by Aaron McKie’s standards, but Temple’s fourth-year head coach saw enough he liked in the Owls’ 76-53 win over Tulsa Sunday afternoon at the Liacouras Center, one that snapped a season-long four-game losing streak.

Temple got a game-high 24 points from guard Damian Dunn, shot better than 62 percent in the second half and closed out the game on a 15-5 run to improve to

“I’ll take it,” McKie said. “I found myself sitting in here with you saying, ‘We played 30 minutes or 35 minutes tonight.’ I thought it was a complete game. We didn’t do everything right, but I thought we led with our defense, we shared the ball, and we had a total team effort this afternoon.”

Fifteen of Dunn’s 24 points came in the second half. In 14 minutes after halftime, the redshirt-sophomore guard shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and 3 of 3 from three-point range.

“Good shot-making in space,” Dunn said. “Just really all my brothers creating space, getting me gaps, and playing with balance. Just creating lanes for me to get in there and make plays, so credit to them.”

Hysier Miller and Nick Jourdain both added 11 in with for the Owls to round out the bulk of the scoring, with Miller dishing out nine assists. Forward Kur Jongkuch tied his season-high of eight points, didn’t miss a shot and was one of four Temple players to grab six rebounds.

Tulsa was led by Sam Griffin and Tim Daggler, who finished the game with 16 and 15 respectively. The Golden Hurricane played once again without point guard Anthony Prichard, who leads the team with 4.1 assists per game but has not played since Tulsa’s Feb. 1 loss to Cincinnati.

The Owls prior to tipoff honored Christopher Fitzgerald, the 31-year-old Temple police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty west of campus Saturday night.

Khalif Battle's status up in the air moving forward

Temple played Sunday without guard Khalif Battle, the Owls’ leading scorer and the fourth-leading scorer in the American at 17.9 points per game. The New Jersey native played just three minutes in the second half of Thursday’s loss to Wichita State, and OwlScoop.com reported prior to Sunday’s game that Battle would not be playing against Tulsa and was not with the team for personal reasons.

McKie said Battle has not practiced since Thursday night's game, and his status for Wednesday night’s game at Cincinnati is still up in the air.

“That’s just something we’re working through internally,” McKie said.

Momentum swings

Temple and Tulsa went back and forth, trading baskets to open the half. After finding themselves trailing 15-11 with 12 minutes remaining before halftime, the Owls then went on a 23-7 run from the 10:53 mark to the 2:34 mark of the first half to grab a 34-22 lead and eventually take a 37-30 advantage into halftime.

The second half opened up just like the first, with both teams trading baskets, but a 21-2 Temple run put the game out of reach, with Dunn scoring 11 points during that stretch.

The numbers

Temple shot a season-best 57 percent from the field at 30 of 53 from the floor, while Tulsa shot 37 percent from the field at 20-for-54. Both teams shot well from three-point range, with Tulsa hitting 9 of its 20 shots from beyond the arc, while Temple shot 42 percent (10 of 24) from three-point range.

Temple also outrebounded Tulsa by 35-23, a welcomed sign after the Owls were outrebounded 42-26 in their loss to Wichita State Thursday night.

“I think it’s a good sign that we were able to outrebound them today,” Jongkuch said. “We’ve been practicing with coaches, helping us change our mentality, and it showed today.”

Temple also finished the game with 21 assists, the most the Owls have had all season and the most since last season’s late December win over Delaware State.

“We shared it,” McKie said. “We just moved and found the open guy. It’s really the way you want to play basketball. Share the game and everybody’s happy.”

Temple honors 92-93 Elite 8 Team

Temple honored the late Hall of Fame Coach John Chaney’s 1992-93 Elite 8 team Sunday during halftime.

Thirty years after the team's postseason run, Temple brought back multiple players from the team. McKie was the Owls’ leading scorer that season at 20.6 points per game, and fellow future first-round NBA Draft pick Eddie Jones averaged 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. Jason Ivey, now McKie’s director of player development, was a backup freshman forward that season.

That Temple squad lost 77-72 in Seattle to Michigan’s Fab Five lineup of Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Chris Weber, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, one that eventually lost to North Carolina in the national championship game.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for those guys,” McKie said of his former teammates. “I’m very appreciative of what those guys worked to attain here … so it was pretty cool.”

Up next

Temple will play at Cincinnati (18-10, 9-6 AAC) Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats won 73-71 Sunday at UCF on a late basket from David DeJulius with one second remaining. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.