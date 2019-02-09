Temple suffered its worst loss of the season Saturday in a 76-58 drubbing at the hands of Tulsa.

The Owls, who fell to 17-7 overall and 7-4 in American Athletic Conference play, scored a season-low 27 points in the second half and went the last 8 minutes, 57 seconds of the game without a field goal.

In ESPN's latest Bracketology projection of the NCAA Tournament field, Temple made the cut as one of the last four teams in. Saturday's loss to Tulsa, which came into the day with a NET ranking of 99, won't do the Owls any favors.

Shizz Alston Jr. had 13 points and six assists for Temple but scored just two points in the second half. Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points and five rebounds, and Quinton Rose struggled, scoring 10 points on 2 of 12 shooting and turned the ball over seven times.

Temple trailed by 39-31 at halftime before things got out of control in the second half, when the Owls trailed by as many as 23 points. Sterling Taplin, who had 14 points, led four Tulsa players in double figures. The Golden Hurricane shot 55.4 percent overall, 53.3 percent from 3-point range and outscored the Owls in the paint by 40-8.

It was the largest margin of defeat and just the second double-digit loss of the season for the Owls.

The Reynolds Center has been a house of horrors for Temple, which lost by the same exact score there to Tulsa last season, staring that game in a 24-0 hole. And in their two previous trips to the venue, the Owls lost by 19 and 16 points, respectively. Tulsa (14-10, 4-7) has won 8 of 10 in the series between the two teams.

Front page photo: Matt Slocum, Associated Press



