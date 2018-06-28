Temple will host its Fran Dunphy team camp this Friday and Saturday at the program’s Pearson-McGonigle complex, and the two-day session is expected to draw some of the better high school players from the area.

Defending PIAA 6A state champion Roman Catholic, which has a roster that includes a pair of 2019 Temple recruiting targets in 4-star small forward Seth Lundy and wing guard Hakim Hart, will play Plymouth Whitemarsh High School and 2019 center Naheem McLeod Friday night. It’s unknown at this point if Lundy, ranked 89th overall in the 2019 class by Rivals, will play, as he is recovering from an injury.

On Saturday, a TU All-Stars team that will include 2019 Imhotep forward Donta Scott and 2020 Wildwood Catholic forward Taj Thweatt, will play twice in the afternoon at 12:30 p.m. and 2:50 p.m.

The 16U squads from Team Final and WeR1 will be at the camp as well, and their games will offer a look at players like Imhotep’s Elijah Taylor, Westtown School power forward Noah Collier and Huntingdon Prep’s A.J. Hoggard, who recently transferred from Archbishop Carroll. WeR1 will bring Coatesville High School point guard Jhamir Brickus and Hamden (Connecticut) High School combo guard Ronnie Ellis.

Baltimore Poly, the alma mater of Temple rising sophomore De'Vondre Perry, will play Plymouth Whitemarsh Friday night at 8:30 p.m.. Their roster includes 4-star small forward Justin Lewis, who’s ranked 63rd overall by Rivals in the 2020 class.

Camden High School, which is slated to play Friday night at 5:30 p.m. against LaSalle High School and against Haddon Heights again at 7:20 p.m., has a player to watch in 2020 big man Lance Ware.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

Abington

Achieve More 1

Achieve More 2

Archbishop Wood

Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.)

Bethlehem Catholic

Bishop Shanahan

Camden

Central Dauphin East

Cherokee

Cherry Hill East

Constitution

Episcopal Academy

Germantown Academy

Haddon Heights

Harriton

La Salle College High School

Norristown

Oak Park (Michigan)

Overbrook

Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Roman Catholic

Simon Gratz

St. George’s Tech (Delaware)

St. Joe’s Prep

Shipley School

Team Final 16s

Team Speed (NJ)

Team St8ment (Md.)

TU All-Stars

WeR1 16s

West Catholic