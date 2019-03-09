Saturday afternoon’s game against No. 25 UCF is a big one for Temple, and the Owls are expected to have several of their top recruiting targets at the Liacouras Center.

Per multiple sources, three of the best juniors in New Jersey – Wildwood Catholic standouts Taj Thweatt and Jahli White and Trenton Catholic Academy guard Jamir Watkins – are expected to be in attendance, as is Jacob Toppin, a 6-foot-8 senior small forward from Ossining, NY who plays at Woodstock Academy.

Archbishop Wood sophomore guard Rasool Diggins, who just picked up a Temple offer last weekend, could be on hand as well to watch the Owls.

Thweatt, White and Watkins have all played some of their best basketball recently against one of the nation’s top high school teams. Thweatt had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and White had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 54-50 overtime loss to Ranney (No. 11 in the USA Today Super 25 rankings) in the NJSIAA Non-Public South B championship game, and the 6-5 Watkins, who averaged 18.6 points per game this season, scored 22 points in a loss to Ranney in the Non-Public South B quarterfinal round.

Toppin, a fast-improving small forward, picked up offers from Cal-Poly and Rhode Island over the last two months. His brother, Obi, plays at Dayton and is one of the top freshmen in the Atlantic 10.

Front page photo from the Associated Press.







