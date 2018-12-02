Collins called in as he was out on the recruiting trail. While he was not permitted to talk about specific unsigned recruits due to NCAA rules, Temple quarterback commit Kennique Bonner-Steward tweeted that he hosted Collins, along with offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude , receivers coach Stan Hixon and offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan , for an in-home visit Sunday.

“Excited about to get to play an ACC opponent,” coach Geoff Collins told reporters on a Sunday evening conference call. “Obviously (a team) that’s well-coached and talented.”

The Owls’ current senior class has led Temple to four straight bowl games, while the program has only gone to eight bowl games in school history.

Temple accepted an invitation Sunday to play Duke in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Temple's coaches had wifi access on their private plane, which allowed the staff members on board to check in on social media and talk with Owls' representatives, including Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Kraft and Football Chief of Staff Vinnie James.

"I was probably refreshing the Twitter timeline probably once every 20 seconds," Collins said.

Collins said Temple is still working out the logistics for this month’s bowl trip, but he said the Owls will be in Philadelphia for the Early Signing Period, which falls between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21.



Last season, Temple conducted its Signing Day festivities from a beach while the Owls were in Saint Petersburg, Fl. to play Florida International in the Gasparilla Bowl.

A bowl berth also provides an opportunity for Temple's younger players to receive extra practice time. The Owls began bowl practice Saturday in front of 10 official visitors who were on campus.

“It’s an opportunity to position yourself in the program going into spring practice,” Collins said. "You show the coaches and your teammates what you're capable of, how far you've developed since you've been here."

Collins was not willing to offer an update on quarterback Anthony Russo, who was held out of Temple's 57-7 win over UConn on Nov. 24. Russo made the trip to Hartford and was seen on the sideline wearing a blue cast on his throwing hand.

"It's still early," Collins said. "We're not even really practicing the older guys that much anyway, but there's no updates."

Standout senior running back Ryquell Armstead, who went down with an injury in the Owls' win over UConn and did not return in the game, said he will be ready to play in Temple's bowl game.

"I'm going to be healthy," Armstead said. "I'm ready to go. The time off, I'm enjoying it. But we found out who we're going to play and I'm ready to work."



Reports have surfaced from multiple outlets that Collins has been making a "push" for Georgia Tech's head coaching vacancy. When asked if he has had any conversations with Yellow Jackets representatives, Collins replied, "Same thing with injuries ... I don't talk about that stuff."



"Love being at Temple University," Collins said. "Love coaching these amazing young men. So happy that I get to coach the seniors throughout this bowl prep. Just really excited to do that."