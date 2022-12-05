Temple guard Tiarra East had a recent cold stretch, averaging just seven points over her last three games, heading into the Owls’ matchup against La Salle.

She broke out of it when her team needed her most Monday night.

East’s team-leading 25 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter, proved to be pivotal in Temple’s 70-56 win over the Explorers at the Liacouras Center for the Owls’ first Big 5 win of the Dianne Richardson era.

“In the fourth quarter, we tend to shy away in previous games,” East said. “So I made it an option for me to get the tempo going and just keep hustling all the way through.”

East set a career high, along with a team season in points with her 25 in the win, and the sophomore also finished one rebound shy of a double-double at nine while adding three assists.

While the points were great regardless, it was when they were scored that mattered most. After the Owls blew a 16-point lead when La Salle’s Mia Jacobs’ layup tied the game for the first time since the first quarter, an East and-1 layup then sparked a 15-0 Temple run that sealed the victory for good.

East was responsible for seven of the 15 points during the run.

“We lulled a little bit, but we bounced back,” Richardson said. “We knew our speed was going to be key if we could hold them defensively and get stops.”

The Owls, who improved to 4-5 in the win, assisted on 15 of their 24 field goals Monday night.

Despite La Salle’s Clarie Jacobs best efforts, the Explorers fell to 6-4. Jacobs led the Explorers in scoring on the night with 13 points.

The numbers

The Owls went just 2-for-8 from beyond the arc on Monday night after going 7-of-19 from beyond the arc against UMBC Saturday.

Temple’s leading scorer Aleah Nelson had a relatively quiet night in the win, scoring just six points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field.

The Owls only trailed the Explorers once Monday night, for just 26 seconds, when La Salle scored the first basket of the game. After the 7:32 mark of the first quarter, Temple never trailed again, leading for 37 of the 40 minutes of play.

Tough defense

Temple forced 22 turnovers, leading to 16 points. The Owls also made it difficult for the Explorers to find any rhythm beyond the arc, as La Salle went 7-of-27 from 3-point range and 19-for-61 from the field in total.

Temple also held La Salle’s leading scorer, Kayla Spruill, to just three points, as she went 1-for-11 from the field.

Spruill was averaging 15.1 points coming into the matchup.

“We know that we can play defense,” Richardson said. “We wanted to hold them to a certain amount of points and we did that. I’m really pleased with the way we played defense today.”

Dominating the paint

The Owls out-rebounded the Explorers, 46-38. Temple also had 14 offensive rebounds that led to five second-chance points. After being out-rebounded by UMBC Saturday, the Owls responded well against the Explorers.

The Owls also outscored the Explorers by 42-24 in the paint, which proved to be a huge difference maker.

“When we rebound well, we win games,” Richardson said. “We’ve been working on that, and in the games we didn’t rebound well, we lost. That’s one of the Achilles’ heels for us.”

Clinton’s bounce back game

After committing 17 turnovers in the Owls’ last two games, Temple guard Jasha Clinton still wasn’t perfect in that area of the game, but her five turnovers in the win were a sign of progress. Clinton also got her first double double of the season with 12 points paired with 11 rebounds to go with three assists.

“She stepped up,” Richardson said. “One of the things we talked about was her speed, and utilizing her speed, and she did that tonight.”

Up next

Temple will travel to the Palestra for its second straight Big 5 matchup to take on Penn Sunday. Tipoff is set for noon, and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

Front page photo courtesy of Zamani Feelings.