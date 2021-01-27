OwlScoop - Temple-Tulsa notebook: Foul trouble, Perry's bounceback game

Tuesday’s win over Tulsa was the best Temple has played on both ends of the floor all season, although it wasn’t necessarily that way from start to finish.

As Temple (4-4, 3-4 American Athletic Conference) continues to jell as a team, the Owls are still plagued by mistakes that can be attributed to some inexperience and a lack of practice time.

In spurts, the Owls are still struggling to stay out of foul trouble and most guys haven’t found any consistency. Both can be partially attributed to the team’s fluctuating schedule and what was, early on, a sporadic practice schedule due to COVID restrictions.

Temple head coach Aaron McKie said although they still have plenty of room to grow, there has been an improvement from game one to game eight.

Here are OwlScoop.com’s observations and notes from Temple’s third conference victory of the season.

Foul trouble

McKie has been adamant that his Temple team will be at its best when he can play a deep rotation and dig into his bench for fresh legs at all times. But for that to be possible, his guys have to be able to stay on the floor and play at a high level.

Foul trouble has plagued his players nearly every contest, most consistently junior forward Jake Forrester. In Temple’s 76-67 win over Tulsa, it was Forrester and redshirt freshman guard Damian Dunn who found themselves on the bench as their team worked to hold off a late-game comeback from the Golden Hurricane.

“Just some undisciplined fouls that we got,” McKie said. “Dame is young, he’s a freshman and Jake’s been around a little bit. And again, it’s something every time I get on a Zoom call with you guys, you ask me about Jake’s fouls and it’s something he’s aware of.

“He got us off to a good start and we told him, 'Hey, you got to find a way to keep yourself in the game,' and we’re telling him not to foul, just get your hands up. But for some reason, he can’t control it. He’s still a work in progress when it comes to that, along with Damian Dunn. Hopefully, these guys watch film of this game and just learn from it.”

With two starters having fouled out, McKie looked to graduate transfer Brendan Barry and sophomore Khalif Battle to fill roles and help close out the game.

Without Forrester, Tulsa big man Rey Idowu was able to have his way on the interior, exploiting the mismatch to finish around the rim. His 20 points on the day played a significant role in cutting the deficit.

Forrester provides interior defense and a strong presence inside to open up the rest of the floor. He’s been a huge spark plug as of late, earning AAC Weekly Honors in back-to-back weeks. The same goes for Dunn, who is the team’s leading scorer and the guy they look to when the team needs a bucket.

Perry bounces back

After registering zero points in 10 minutes in Temple’s 68-51 loss to No. 8 Houston on Saturday, De’Vondre Perry provided a huge boost for the Owls during Tuesday afternoon’s win over Tulsa.

McKie told the senior captain that if he had an open shot, he needed to take it. And, he did just that. In Tuesday’s win, Perry scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe.

“It’s big for us,” McKie said regarding Perry’s performance. “I told him that we can’t go out there and be a reluctant scorer or reluctant shooter. ... You guys work on this every day, be confident, take it and attack. I thought he was settling too much for 3-point shots. A lot of our guys were settling for 3-point shots, and we wanted to try to attack and close out.

“I thought we did a better job of that. I thought that helped [Perry] early on. I thought that it helped J.P. [Moorman II] early on. And, it just helps you when you can get a layup or something close to the basket, easy shot early, it just helps your confidence throughout games. [Perry] was engaged and locked in for us throughout the game and that 17 points that he had for us were big.”

Perry is just 8-of-28 from deep through eight games this season. While his coaches and teammates have expressed confidence that shots will eventually start to fall for him, McKie would rather he not settle for shots he’s not hitting at a consistent clip. Speaking postgame with reporters, Perry repeated the phrase “trust the process” when asked how he keeps the faith after the poor performance he suffered against Houston.

Still learning how to finish games

In eight games, Temple has found itself in strenuous late-game scenarios, decided by eight or fewer points in three games. Three of its last four, in fact.

Still, the Owls are dealing with the effects of having an inexperienced roster, which is still learning to play together.

They haven't had a one-possession game relying on a game-winner yet or needed a game-saving defensive stop, but they have been in games needing a late-game push or trying to hold one-off. Either way, McKie knows there is room for improvement with this group when it comes to closing out games.

“You think about the guys we had out on the floor at the end of the game,” McKie said. “Khalif, Jeremiah [Williams], those two guys, this is their first time being in that situation. Those are our primary ball handlers, and you got Brendan Barry, who’s been out of ball for two years. They got after us and we got lucky and we were able to pull it out and survive from it. This is something that we can look at film tomorrow and study and just figure out better ways of being able to attack and play against pressure.”

Halting Tulsa’s offense

Tulsa came into Tuesday’s matchup ranking second in The American in field goal percentage. The Golden Hurricane, like the Owls, have one double-digit scorer in Brandon Rachal, who came into Tuesday averaging 14.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the AAC.

That said, Temple was able to put a stop to Tulsa’s offensive prowess in the first half. The Owls took a commanding 19-point lead at the break, holding Tulsa to just 25 points. The Golden Hurricane went 9-of-27 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc during the game’s first 20 minutes of play.

Temple was able to hold Tulsa’s leading scorer in check, as the senior guard finished Tuesday’s contest with just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field, and a measly 1-of-6 from 3-point range.

“He’s key to those guys,” McKie said of Rachal. “I thought Dre Perry and Damian Dunn, the guys that we put on him, did a pretty good job. A lot of his scoring comes from the paint, which are drives and offensive rebounds.”

“We tried to play a disciplined game. We got undisciplined late, where we were just fouling guys and putting them at the free-throw line. I prefer to see teams and players make shots over a contested hand and us rebound the ball. But, [Rachal] was quiet for the most part. We kept a close eye on him and our guys did a pretty good job.”

Temple struggled the most in small-ball lineups against a larger Tulsa team, headlined by 7-footer Emmanuel Ugboh, but hedging on screens, knowing rotations and fronting the post helped limit penetration.

And a significant part of Temple's success came from turning defense into offense, as the Owls mustered 20 points off 11 forced turnovers.

Front page photo courtesy of Zamani Feelings.