Temple-Tulsa recruit visitor list
Temple will host several recruits for its Thursday night meeting with Tulsa at Lincoln Financial Field.
OwlScoop's confirmed visitor list can be seen below.
|Name
|Position
|High School (State)
|Notes
|
Offensive lineman
|
Eastern Regional (N.J.)
|
Class of 2019 Temple Commit, also holds offers from North Carolina State, Nebraska and Boston College. The Owls' staff will be on hand to watch Donaldson's game Friday night against Washington Township, sources told OwlScoop.com
|
Running back/Cornerback
|
Holy Spirit (N.J.)
|
Class of 2020
Member of The Press of Atlantic City's 2017 All-Stars
Ran 223 times for 1,624 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore
|
Tight end/Linebacker
|
Holy Spirit (N.J.)
|
Class of 2020
|
Defensive tackle/Offensive guard
|
Cinnaminson (N.J.)
|
Class of 2020, also plays varsity baseball
|
Running back
|
Saint Joe's Prep (Pa.)
|
Class of 2020, 3-star prospect
Holds offers from Temple, Rutgers, Northwestern State
|
Cornerback/Wide receiver
|
Bowie (MD)
|
Class of 2020
2018 (junior) stats through two games: 2 receptions for 37 yards; 6 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception
|
Wide receiver/Cornerback
|
Timber Creek (N.J.)
|
Class of 2019, preferred walk-on candidate
2018 (senior) stats through two games: 9 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns; 12 tackles, two interceptions
Basketball visitor
Scott, one of the Owls' top remaining targets in the class of 2019, arrived on campus Tuesday evening. The football game will be the final event on Scott's agenda before his visit concludes Thursday evening. A versatile wing who played on the AAU circuit with the Under Armour-backed Philly Pride, Scott is accompanied on the visit by his mother. Scott took an official visit to Maryland this past weekend and went to Penn State Labor Day weekend for an unofficial visit.
Temple was also scheduled to host 2019 point guard Noah Fernandes, who committed to Wichita State Sunday following an official visit, for a visit beginning Thursday. The Owls, however, hosted Trevon Reddish, a 2019 point guard from Georgia's Eagle's Landing Christian Academy, for an official visit earlier this week. Reddish, who also took official visits to Murray State and Jacksonville State, picked up an offer from associate head coach Aaron McKie on Aug. 15. Reddish departed Philadelphia Wednesday evening.