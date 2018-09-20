Class of 2019 Temple Commit, also holds offers from North Carolina State, Nebraska and Boston College. The Owls' staff will be on hand to watch Donaldson's game Friday night against Washington Township, sources told OwlScoop.com

Scott, one of the Owls' top remaining targets in the class of 2019, arrived on campus Tuesday evening. The football game will be the final event on Scott's agenda before his visit concludes Thursday evening. A versatile wing who played on the AAU circuit with the Under Armour-backed Philly Pride, Scott is accompanied on the visit by his mother. Scott took an official visit to Maryland this past weekend and went to Penn State Labor Day weekend for an unofficial visit.

Temple was also scheduled to host 2019 point guard Noah Fernandes, who committed to Wichita State Sunday following an official visit, for a visit beginning Thursday. The Owls, however, hosted Trevon Reddish, a 2019 point guard from Georgia's Eagle's Landing Christian Academy, for an official visit earlier this week. Reddish, who also took official visits to Murray State and Jacksonville State, picked up an offer from associate head coach Aaron McKie on Aug. 15. Reddish departed Philadelphia Wednesday evening.