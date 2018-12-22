Temple turns aside Drexel, 82-64
With 12 games in the books, it’s fair to say Temple could and should feel pretty good about itself. The Owls, after all, are 10-2 and off to their best start since the 2012-13 season.
Yes, the VCU game last month was winnable. Yes, the Owls had a golden opportunity to beat a ranked Villanova team on the road and snap the Wildcats’ Big 5 win streak and let it slip through their fingers. Those things are true.
And Saturday’s 82-64 win over a 6-7 Drexel team at The Palestra Saturday afternoon won’t go down as a marquee win or a watershed moment of the season when it’s all said and done, but it was an indication of a lot of what has gone right for Temple and a look at what can be improved over the 10-day break before the Owls’ Jan. 2 American Athletic Conference opener at UCF.
When asked to assess the team’s play through the first 12 games, senior guard and co-captain Shizz Alston Jr. was discerning and honest as he’s been all season.
“We’ve put some wins together,” he said, “but our play has been subpar. We haven’t really played our best basketball yet, which is a good thing for us. We’re 10-2, but if you look at the numbers, our numbers aren’t as good as they could be. It’s a positive thing for us going into conference play.”
Alston was referring to Temple’s 7 of 23 shooting mark from 3-point range, but anyone familiar with the program’s recent history knows how the team has fared when it has chosen to live and die by the 3-point shot. Finding other ways to win – generating turnovers on defense and improved post play are two to mention – has been a plus so far.
And to be 10-2 and not playing your best basketball is something Temple would take if asked for that scenario at the outset of the season.
Alston was great again on Saturday, pouring in a game-high 25 points on 8 of 16 shooting and 5 of 10 from 3-point range. When Drexel mounted its last legitimate threat at a comeback and got within six points at 60-54 on a bucket by guard Troy Harper with 8 minutes, 34 seconds to go, Alston responded with the shot Temple needed -- an open three in front of the Owls’ bench off a pass from backup point guard Alani Moore to push the Temple lead back out to nine points.
Drexel never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.
The play was indicative of what the Owls will have to do this season without perhaps a true starting point guard on their roster in that they moved the ball well to get the shot they needed. Temple got 16 assists on 32 field goals and turned the ball over just eight times.
And if the Owls - depending upon your viewpoint - don’t have a true drive-and-dish guy on the roster yet, Nate Pierre-Louis is getting closer to staking his claim to that role. The 6-foot-4 sophomore was at times unguardable Saturday and scored a season-high 22 points – one off his career high – on 9 of 11 shooting. He dished out four assists, grabbed nine rebounds, turned it over just once and was decisive about getting to the rim.
When he was asked if he aimed to have a more aggressive mindset Saturday, Pierre-Louis kept things simple.
“I just put my head down and got to the basket,” he said.
Drexel trailed almost the entire way but did get within three in the first half at 31-28 on a layup by Tim Perry Jr., the son of the former Temple player, with a little less than three minutes to go in the first half, but the Owls closed out the period on a 10-2 run.
Pierre-Louis, who came into Saturday averaging 11.0 points per game, surpassed that total in the first half alone with 14 on 5 of 6 shooting, with the last three coming on a running bank shot at the buzzer from about 40 feet out to give Temple a 41-30 lead at the break.
The last time Pierre-Louis hit anything close to a halfcourt shot, he said with a smile, was in middle school at Good Shepherd Academy in Irvington, NJ.
Temple won on a day when wing guard Quinton Rose turned in an uneven performance. A week after he won last Saturday’s game over Davidson for the Owls in Atlantic City with a steal and dunk in overtime, Rose shot 6 of 19 from the floor and missed all four of his 3-point attempts. His shot selection was once again inconsistent, but Owls coach Fran Dunphy said he will live with it as long as his second-leading scorer sticks with it.
“He can be better at (his shot selection),” Dunphy said of Rose, “and I think he’s working at it. But I don’t want to see him stop being aggressive. I don’t want to see him stop shooting. I’m going to put up with some shots that may make you cringe a little bit, but that’s where we are with him. He’s a very talented guy.”
Defensively, Temple came up with eight steals and decimated Drexel in the points off turnovers category, 27-2. Harper led Drexel with 18 points but shot 5 of 15 in doing so.
And in the paint, the Owls are finding that they don’t always have to be the team that starts big in terms of its lineup but finish small. Senior center Ernest Aflakpui, with 10 points and 11 rebounds, posted his first double-double of the season and the fourth of his career and scored on a few drop-step and spin moves that were not always in his repertoire last season.
Alston credited Aflakpui’s improvement, in part, to some time spent with former Temple center Marc Jackson, and Dunphy said he wouldn’t mind going to his 6-10 center more.
“I think we need more of it, to be honest with you,” Dunphy said of Aflakpui, who came into Saturday’s game averaging 5.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. “There are some times some games when he doesn’t do those kind of things, and we need to give it to him. We need to loosen the defense up a little. We need to collapse. We’ve got to get better at the kick-out, and then the re-post. But he made a couple really important plays for us today, and he’s a good man.”
More than anything, Temple just seems to have a better feel for finishing out games this season. There were times last season where it seemed like indecision between Alston, Rose and seniors like Obi Enechionyia and Josh Brown hurt the team.
This season, the late-game chemistry between Alston, Rose and Pierre-Louis has been better.
“Yeah, I think so,” Dunphy answered. “I think it’s a real good point. I think that they understand each other and they’re looking for each other.”
And that’s a good sign heading into January.
A PALESTRA FAREWELL
Saturday marked Fran Dunphy’s last game at the Palestra as Temple’s head coach. Dunphy, who spent 17 seasons as Penn’s head coach before succeeding John Chaney at Temple, has more wins than any other coach in Philadelphia basketball history at the venue and now boasts an all-time mark there of 176-56, including a 16-4 record with the Owls. As has been the case when Temple has played at Saint Joseph’s and Villanova earlier this month, Dunphy received a long standing ovation from the crowd during pregame introductions.
Dunphy, who will step down after the season in favor of associate head coach Aaron McKie, has always maintained that he’s very appreciative of those gestures but never likes being the center of attention, and Saturday was no different.
“I thought it was outstanding,” Dunphy said. “So many Temple fans were here, too, which was really nice. I wasn’t sure because of the students being gone (for the semester and holiday break) of how many people would get to the Palestra, but it was great in so many ways. And it’s uncomfortable, to be honest you. I’d rather crawl underneath the stands. I was grateful for it and I very much appreciate it.”
