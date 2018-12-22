



With 12 games in the books, it’s fair to say Temple could and should feel pretty good about itself. The Owls, after all, are 10-2 and off to their best start since the 2012-13 season.

Yes, the VCU game last month was winnable. Yes, the Owls had a golden opportunity to beat a ranked Villanova team on the road and snap the Wildcats’ Big 5 win streak and let it slip through their fingers. Those things are true.

And Saturday’s 82-64 win over a 6-7 Drexel team at The Palestra Saturday afternoon won’t go down as a marquee win or a watershed moment of the season when it’s all said and done, but it was an indication of a lot of what has gone right for Temple and a look at what can be improved over the 10-day break before the Owls’ Jan. 2 American Athletic Conference opener at UCF.

When asked to assess the team’s play through the first 12 games, senior guard and co-captain Shizz Alston Jr. was discerning and honest as he’s been all season.

“We’ve put some wins together,” he said, “but our play has been subpar. We haven’t really played our best basketball yet, which is a good thing for us. We’re 10-2, but if you look at the numbers, our numbers aren’t as good as they could be. It’s a positive thing for us going into conference play.”

Alston was referring to Temple’s 7 of 23 shooting mark from 3-point range, but anyone familiar with the program’s recent history knows how the team has fared when it has chosen to live and die by the 3-point shot. Finding other ways to win – generating turnovers on defense and improved post play are two to mention – has been a plus so far.

And to be 10-2 and not playing your best basketball is something Temple would take if asked for that scenario at the outset of the season.

Alston was great again on Saturday, pouring in a game-high 25 points on 8 of 16 shooting and 5 of 10 from 3-point range. When Drexel mounted its last legitimate threat at a comeback and got within six points at 60-54 on a bucket by guard Troy Harper with 8 minutes, 34 seconds to go, Alston responded with the shot Temple needed -- an open three in front of the Owls’ bench off a pass from backup point guard Alani Moore to push the Temple lead back out to nine points.

Drexel never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

The play was indicative of what the Owls will have to do this season without perhaps a true starting point guard on their roster in that they moved the ball well to get the shot they needed. Temple got 16 assists on 32 field goals and turned the ball over just eight times.

And if the Owls - depending upon your viewpoint - don’t have a true drive-and-dish guy on the roster yet, Nate Pierre-Louis is getting closer to staking his claim to that role. The 6-foot-4 sophomore was at times unguardable Saturday and scored a season-high 22 points – one off his career high – on 9 of 11 shooting. He dished out four assists, grabbed nine rebounds, turned it over just once and was decisive about getting to the rim.

When he was asked if he aimed to have a more aggressive mindset Saturday, Pierre-Louis kept things simple.

“I just put my head down and got to the basket,” he said.

Drexel trailed almost the entire way but did get within three in the first half at 31-28 on a layup by Tim Perry Jr., the son of the former Temple player, with a little less than three minutes to go in the first half, but the Owls closed out the period on a 10-2 run.

Pierre-Louis, who came into Saturday averaging 11.0 points per game, surpassed that total in the first half alone with 14 on 5 of 6 shooting, with the last three coming on a running bank shot at the buzzer from about 40 feet out to give Temple a 41-30 lead at the break.

The last time Pierre-Louis hit anything close to a halfcourt shot, he said with a smile, was in middle school at Good Shepherd Academy in Irvington, NJ.