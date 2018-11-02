Temple-UCF notebook: Armstead returns, Russo sets career highs in loss
As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Temple quarterback Anthony Russo saw his first game action against UCF as the holder for the Owls on point-after and field goal attempts.A year later, when he faced ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news