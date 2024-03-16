Sparked by a seven-point possession and an effective zone defense, Temple erased an eight-point halftime deficit, knocked down eight second-half three-pointers and held on for dear life on the game’s last play to post a 74-73 upset win over second-seeded FAU Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth to advance to Sunday afternoon’s American Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

The Owls (16-19), who have won four games in four days as the tournament’s 11th seed, will face No. 4 seed UAB, which knocked off top-seeded USF in Saturday’s first tournament semifinal. It’s the same Blazers team that buried Temple by 28 points nine days ago at the Liacouras Center.

That game, according to a Sports Illustrated report, was flagged by watchdog group U.S. Integrity for unusual betting activity, and the Owls had that scrutiny to deal with heading into their regular-season finale and the conference tournament.

Since then, Temple has won a season-best five games in a row, and now a program that endured a 10-game losing streak earlier in the season and lost its top four scorers from a year ago to the transfer portal is just one game away from claiming its first American Athletic Conference championship and grabbing its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2019.

Hysier Miller, who played arguably his best game of the season at the most important time, found the ball in his hands as the final buzzer sounded before his teammates hoisted him into the air. The junior point guard scored a team-high 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the floor and 5 of 10 from three-point range to go with four rebounds, two assists and four steals, with the last one closing out the game.

Prior to the Temple celebration that erupted around Miller, Owls guard Shane Dezonie missed both of his free-throw attempts with seven seconds left, and FAU’s leading scorer and American Athletic Conference co-player of the year Johnell Davis brought the ball up the floor with the Owls (25-8) trailing by a point and looking at a chance to win the game. As Davis drove to the rim, he dished the ball instead to Brenen Lorient, but the 6-foot-9 forward let the pass slip through his fingers, and Miller grabbed the ball as time expired.

As for the seven-point possession, it started with 16:36 left to play when Temple guard Matteo Picarelli hit a three and got fouled as FAU center Vlad Goldin’s hand swiped his face in an attempt to block the show. An officials’ review deemed it to be a flagrant foul, Picarelli knocked down two free throws, and Temple maintained possession and later closed what was once an eight-point deficit to one after Jordan Riley scored on a putback.

Steve Settle tied the game on a stepback three-pointer a little more than a minute later, and Temple later took the lead twice. The Owls grabbed their third lead at 66-64 with 2:33 to go on a Dezonie jumper and never relinquished it the rest of the way.

Temple won with Jahlil White and Sam Hofman playing with four fouls down the stretch and not too many answers for FAU’s Goldin, a 7-foot-1, 240-pound junior center and first-team all-conference player who scored a game-high 23 points on 10 of 12 shooting. Davis scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half.

With the win, Adam Fisher tied Harry Litwack and Don Casey for the most victories by a first-year Temple head coach.