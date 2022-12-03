Temple wins third straight, tops VCU, 83-73
There was a word that came up a few times in the postgame press conference following Temple’s 83-73 win over VCU Saturday afternoon at the Liacouras Center.
Time.
The Owls, who have now won three in a row and improved to 5-4, still have plenty of work to do if they want to be an NCAA Tournament team come March. The first half of the team’s win over La Salle just three days ago at the Palestra is evidence enough of that.
But for the third straight game, Temple played a strong second half to avoid the type of late-game collapse that plagued the Owls in earlier losses this season to teams like Wagner, Vanderbilt and St. John’s.
On this occasion, Temple held a 37-33 lead at halftime, allowed VCU (5-3) to come back to tie the game early in the second half and then later watched the Rams to get within one at 55-54 after a Jamir Watkins 3-pointer with 12 minutes, 3 seconds left to play.
But over a stretch of nearly five minutes that followed, the Owls got seven consecutive stops at the defensive end and put together a 10-0 run that decided the game. The Rams never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
Temple did commit 14 turnovers Saturday, but VCU’s press didn’t break the Owls in the way that St. John’s did in forcing 21 Temple turnovers back on Nov. 21.
What was the difference Saturday?
“It’s time,” said Temple guard Khalif Battle, who scored a game-high 27 points. “Time. It’s a lot of new guys out here that haven’t played in a year. Fab (sophomore point guard Hysier Miller) is fairly new this year where the ball is just given to him so early. A lot of (new) guys. It’s just time. Everybody gets better if you just give them a chance, and we’re just going to keep on improving, watch film, learn from it, get in the gym, and get better.”
Maybe it’s not quite that simple, or maybe it is.
Jahlil White, last year’s Big 5 Rookie of the Year, had missed the Richmond and Drexel games with a knee injury but also looked lost in the five games he had played, going scoreless in three of them and tallying more turnovers (nine) than points (six) in that stretch.
Saturday, White responded with a season-high 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-7 sophomore came off the bench again and played nearly 32 minutes, adding four rebounds, two assists and a block.
“I definitely started to feel like myself again,” White said. “My old self (of) last year.”
So is there something to the time thing, that the team could just need a little more time to figure out how to blend together the new pieces and define roles?
“Yes, no doubt,” White said. “Just give it time, and it’s gonna come. We all know the talent we have and who we can be, so we’ve just got to give it time, and we’re gonna get there.”
Aaron McKie, the fourth-year head coach charged with figuring everything out, sees some improvement.
“A little better,” he began. “We’ve starting to play a little bit more unselfish where we’re sharing (the ball) a little bit more. It takes time. We’ve got some new guys that we’re adding. And I think for a lot of our young guys that got an opportunity to play last year, they came in and wanted to try to prove more, when we don’t really need more.”
Then McKie reached back to his mentor, the late Hall of Fame former Temple coach John Chaney.
“As Coach Chaney used to say, less is more," McKie added. "If we share the game on both ends, everybody’s happy. Everybody gets a chance to do what they do best. And as a head coach, that’s part of my job is to put these guys in position to be successful. I thought early on in the year, guys were trying to do too much. And now that we have some games under our belt, I’m staring to get a better understanding of how to operate with these guys.”
Stat stuff
Temple’s offense wasn’t always a work of art, but the Owls did share the ball a bit better Saturday and stood around a lot less on that end of the floor, assisting on 17 of 27 field goals and shooting 50 percent from the floor. Battle got his 27 points on 7 of 19 shooting and a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line. Damian Dunn added 17 points for a second consecutive game, and Zach Hicks contributed 12 points, four assists and two steals. The trio – Battle with five, Hicks with three and Dunn with a layup – contributed all of the scoring in the decisive, 10-0 second-half run.
VCU point guard Ace Baldwin and forward Jalen DeLoach led the Rams with 16 points apiece. And while Baldwin did his share of damage on 4 of 5 shooting and 7-for-7 from the foul line, Battle made him work for it, playing a full 40 minutes and defending one of the best guards in the Atlantic 10 for most of the game.
“I’m really proud of KB,” White said. “We used to make fun of him last year because he said he didn’t guard, and this year, he’s really proven us wrong. I’m really proud of him and the steps he’s made on the defensive end.”
Battle and Dunn also did a good job in the second half of taking the ball to the rim against Baldwin and contributed to him fouling out with 2:29 left to play. Battle drew two fouls against Baldwin down the stretch and got four free throws out of it, and Dunn got two foul shots of his own in drawing a foul on Baldwin.
Jourdain continues to find his role
With starting center Jamille Reynolds scoring just seven points in a little more than 17 minutes, sophomore forward Nick Jourdain saw nearly 20 minutes off the bench Saturday and continued to prove he could be the version of the ‘small ball’ five Temple needs when Reynolds is not on the floor.
After collecting 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks without missing a shot over the last two games, Jourdain contributed five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal Saturday.
“Nick helps us a lot,” Battle said. “He’s like a point forward. He can put the ball on the floor. Defensively, he’s a great shot blocker. And he’s versatile, so we can switch one through five if we have to. And that’s really why we go with Nick instead of Jamille at the five sometimes.”
Up next
Temple will host Saint Joseph’s Tuesday at the Liacouras Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPNU. The Hawks fell to 3-4 with a 97-80 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday. St. Joe’s guard Erik Reynolds, who at one time was being recruited by Temple, led the Hawks with 21 points in the loss.
If Temple beats St. Joe’s Tuesday, it will put the program one step closer to its first Big 5 title in 10 seasons.
Postgame audio
Listen to Saturday's postgame interviews here.