There was a word that came up a few times in the postgame press conference following Temple’s 83-73 win over VCU Saturday afternoon at the Liacouras Center.

Time.

The Owls, who have now won three in a row and improved to 5-4, still have plenty of work to do if they want to be an NCAA Tournament team come March. The first half of the team’s win over La Salle just three days ago at the Palestra is evidence enough of that.

But for the third straight game, Temple played a strong second half to avoid the type of late-game collapse that plagued the Owls in earlier losses this season to teams like Wagner, Vanderbilt and St. John’s.

On this occasion, Temple held a 37-33 lead at halftime, allowed VCU (5-3) to come back to tie the game early in the second half and then later watched the Rams to get within one at 55-54 after a Jamir Watkins 3-pointer with 12 minutes, 3 seconds left to play.

But over a stretch of nearly five minutes that followed, the Owls got seven consecutive stops at the defensive end and put together a 10-0 run that decided the game. The Rams never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Temple did commit 14 turnovers Saturday, but VCU’s press didn’t break the Owls in the way that St. John’s did in forcing 21 Temple turnovers back on Nov. 21.

What was the difference Saturday?

“It’s time,” said Temple guard Khalif Battle, who scored a game-high 27 points. “Time. It’s a lot of new guys out here that haven’t played in a year. Fab (sophomore point guard Hysier Miller) is fairly new this year where the ball is just given to him so early. A lot of (new) guys. It’s just time. Everybody gets better if you just give them a chance, and we’re just going to keep on improving, watch film, learn from it, get in the gym, and get better.”

Maybe it’s not quite that simple, or maybe it is.

Jahlil White, last year’s Big 5 Rookie of the Year, had missed the Richmond and Drexel games with a knee injury but also looked lost in the five games he had played, going scoreless in three of them and tallying more turnovers (nine) than points (six) in that stretch.

Saturday, White responded with a season-high 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-7 sophomore came off the bench again and played nearly 32 minutes, adding four rebounds, two assists and a block.

“I definitely started to feel like myself again,” White said. “My old self (of) last year.”

So is there something to the time thing, that the team could just need a little more time to figure out how to blend together the new pieces and define roles?

“Yes, no doubt,” White said. “Just give it time, and it’s gonna come. We all know the talent we have and who we can be, so we’ve just got to give it time, and we’re gonna get there.”

Aaron McKie, the fourth-year head coach charged with figuring everything out, sees some improvement.

“A little better,” he began. “We’ve starting to play a little bit more unselfish where we’re sharing (the ball) a little bit more. It takes time. We’ve got some new guys that we’re adding. And I think for a lot of our young guys that got an opportunity to play last year, they came in and wanted to try to prove more, when we don’t really need more.”

Then McKie reached back to his mentor, the late Hall of Fame former Temple coach John Chaney.

“As Coach Chaney used to say, less is more," McKie added. "If we share the game on both ends, everybody’s happy. Everybody gets a chance to do what they do best. And as a head coach, that’s part of my job is to put these guys in position to be successful. I thought early on in the year, guys were trying to do too much. And now that we have some games under our belt, I’m staring to get a better understanding of how to operate with these guys.”