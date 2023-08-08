Andy Carl, the executive director of the TUFF Fund collective, did not mince words Tuesday night during an NIL information session hosted by the Temple Owl Club and the Temple University Alumni Association.

“As I speak with more and more folks who are running collectives, as I sit on phone calls, we are woefully behind,” Carl, who earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Temple's School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management, said.

“We are in a very disadvantageous spot,” Carl said about the lack of fundraising for Temple athletics. “And I think we mirror similarly to the funds that [Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director of External Operations] Ed [Stoner] said earlier with regards to the outcome. We lack participation. We lack understanding. We lack financially.”

The Zoom session Tuesday evening was run by Stoner and featured Carl, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director and Chief of Staff Justin Miller, and Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Student Affairs Kristy Bannon.

Athletic director Arthur Johnson was also on the call and gave an opening statement.

The meeting acted as both an educational session, teaching about the differences between the Owl Club and the TUFF Fund and how both interact with the NIL, and a call to action for alumni, imploring them to donate to the athletics program.

“I’ve looked at NIL as an opportunity for over two years now,” Carl said. “The community that Temple University is surrounded by and is immersed in and embraces needs help. We have phenomenal representatives of our university, and they are on our courts, our fields, our pitches. They have the ability to really impress upon the community some of the changes that our student-athletes are passionate about.”

The call featured several important themes, including:

-- The mission of the Owl Club, to serve student-athletes and provide them with resources to enrich their lives.

-- The differences between the Owl Club (a program run by Temple Athletics) and the TUFF Fund (a third-party collective supporting Temple Athletics) and how both fall under NCAA regulations. How the Owl Club’s members and fundraising (about 2,000 members, around $2 million raised last year) ranks against other programs, specifically UCF (10,000 donors, $43.82 million raised last year) and Charlotte (1,500 donors, $4.16 million raised last year)

-- The creation of the TUFF Fund and how to modernize fundraising for Temple Athletics.

-- Temple’s new Fanatics deal, where athletes from select sports will have their likeness on merchandise and receive a percentage of sales.

-- Temple basketball head coach Adam Fisher’s hiring increased donations, which Carl sees as important momentum in the three-year plan for TUFF Fund.

Below are some excerpts from the session.

Stoner on the mission of the Owl Club:

“The mission of our club, for those who don't know, is to provide resources needed to enrich the lives of our student athletes as they compete, in their academic pursuits and in their holistic life experiences. And for us, that is unrestricted funds. That is funds that go towards sports-specific areas and/or special projects. But all of it is designed to benefit our 500-plus student-athletes in a more holistic general process, creating a great environment supporting all of our operations and programs.”

Stoner on the state of fundraising:

“The real reason for all of this is we're behind. And there are a number of reasons for that, and whether that is we don't have personal seat licensing around football, whether we have just had turnover in our staff and haven't had consistency or follow through…So for the Owl Club, we really are looking to grow the number of participants and grow the number of dollars that we're getting so that we can be more competitive within that space and make sure we're continuing to provide the quality programs that we have, whether it's the Rec Center, academic tutoring, whether it is our travel for the team's recruiting.”

Carl on why the TUFF Fund was created and what it contributes:

“We decided that we were going to form an organization that would allow us to provide a platform for our alumni and fans to contribute to an organization that would allow us to modernize our footprint in college athletics. After meeting with an NIL attorney, we decided that we thought it would be in our best interest to form a 501C3, which is a nonprofit organization that has a charitable mission that I am personally very passionate about, I think many of our donors are passionate about, in which our mission is to provide benefit to the community.”

Carl on how Temple compares to the rest of the AAC:

“The 990 showed for the University of Memphis that they raised close to $900,000 in 2022. Just in their one collective. They have several. Recently, the athletic director of Wichita State, which is basketball-only in our conference, said that they had a three-year goal of $1.2 million that is solely focused for their men's basketball program. We are maybe 10 to 20 percent of that.”

Carl on why Temple alumni should donate:

“The folks at Temple are very reciprocal, and so they're constantly looking for what they can get after they've already donated. They donate because they want to get something in return. In our current landscape, in collegiate athletics and what has transpired over the last few weeks, it is imperative for Temple to do things for Temple. It really is. And for our student athletes, our student athletes are some of our most marketable assets. They're on ESPN, ESPN+ 30 times a year. They have wonderful stories that impact our community. And we just need to support them not because we get something in return, because we already got that return. We are sitting on this call because we got that return.”