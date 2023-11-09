Temple beat Delaware State, 109-43, in its season opener Monday.. It was the largest margin of victory and the second-most points scored in the program’s history. Eight Owls scored in double figures, a program record, with freshman forward Jaleesa Molina leading the way with 16 points.

They’ll now turn their attention to Thursday’s home matchup against Georgetown, where they’ll look to start 2-0 for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. The Hoyas are coming off a 61-50 season-opening win against Maryland-Eastern Shore thanks to their big third quarter. Senior guard Kelsey Ransom led all scorers with 19 points in the contest.

The Hoyas played tough defense against the Hawks, but they had just 18 points off the bench. However, their frontcourt thrived, scoring 30 points in the paint and outrebounding UMES 45-34.

Tip-off at The Liacouras Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.