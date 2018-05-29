Tenyeh Dixon becomes Temple's fifth 2019 verbal commitment
Tenyeh Dixon knew he performed well at Sunday’s Geoff Collins football came at Temple. He knew what he heard, knew what he saw and knew how he felt, too. But before he did anything else, he had to ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news