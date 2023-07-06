The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday that it has entered a football officiating alliance with the Big 12, Mountain West and Southland Conferences.

The Big 12’s Coordinator of Officials, Greg Burks, will oversee the alliance. Bryan Platt, the American’s supervisor of football officials since 2018, will continue to manage the conference’s officiating programs as part of the alliance.

The general idea and intention behind officiating alliances is to create and expand deeper pool of available officials who have been consistently evaluated and trained, and to ensure that officiating crews aren’t spread as thin with games being scheduled and played beyond Saturdays.

According to the release the American issued Thursday, this new alliance will look to bring consistency to the grading, evaluation and training processes with more than 300 officials across the three conferences.

The American joined an officiating alliance with the ACC and the Big South in the spring of 2018, and three FCS football conferences – the Patriot League, the Ivy League and the Colonial Athletic Association – joined it the following spring.